The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer playoffs continue with a semifinal doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday evening at Conestoga Valley.

Manheim Township, Lampeter-Strasburg, McCaskey and Warwick stand as the L-L League's final four after earning quarterfinal wins Saturday.

Following is a quick look at the two semifinal matchups.

Manheim Township (12-3-1) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (13-4-1)

When: 5:30 p.m.

How they got there: The Section One champion Blue Streaks took a lead 12 minutes in to Saturday's quarterfinal against Lancaster Mennonite and pulled away for a 3-1 win. Meanwhile, the Pioneers, Section Two runners-up, outlasted Section Four champion Pequea Valley, 1-0, in overtime. Max Franco scored the golden goal in the 92nd minute

Common opponents: Lampeter-Strasburg played a pair of Section One teams on its nonleague schedule, defeating Penn Manor 1-0 in an Aug. 30 season opener and playing to a scoreless draw against Warwick Sept. 5. Manheim Township defeated Penn Manor 3-0 Sept. 23 and 4-0 Oct. 9, and split a pair of games against Warwick, losing 4-3 Sept. 17 and winning 2-1 Oct. 4. Both teams also played Hershey. Manheim Township played to a 1-1 tie against the Trojans Aug. 31, and Lampeter-Strasburg dropped a 1-0 decision at Hershey Sept. 13.

Trending: The quarterfinal win over Lancaster Mennonite was Manheim Township's ninth straight victory. The Blue Streaks have not allowed more than two goals in a game during that span, and they've given up eight goals total during the streak. Lampeter-Strasburg picked up its fourth straight victory Saturday, and its third straight shutout.

Players to watch: Forward Caden Wise (7 goals, 2 assists) has helped the Pioneers by using his speed in transition. Moses Beers (9 goals, 8 assists) scored Township's first goal in the quarterfinals, continuing the offensive tear he started during the regular season.

Notable: Manheim Township bowed out of last year's league tournament with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Cocalico in the semifinal round at Conestoga Valley. The Blue Streaks have not reached the L-L League final since 2014 ... The Pioneers have never won a league title ... Lampeter-Strasburg allowed more than one goal four times during the regular season. Manheim Township scored three goals or more in a game nine times, including its last three games ... As of Monday evening, Manheim Township was ranked No. 5 in the District Three Class 4A power rankings. Lampeter-Strasburg was ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

Boys Soccer: The L-L League semifinals are Tuesday. Which two teams will advance to play for the title Thursday? — Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 14, 2019

McCaskey (17-2-0) vs. Warwick (11-3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

How they got there: The Section Two champion Red Tornado shut out Section Four runner-up Lancaster Catholic 3-0 Saturday. Warwick rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat defending league champion and Section Three co-champion Cocalico in penalty kicks.

Common opponents: Warwick faced a pair of Section Two opponents during the regular season, tying Lampeter-Strasburg 0-0 Sept. 5 and defeating Ephrata 2-0 Sept. 14. McCaskey earned a pair of one-goal victories against Lampeter-Strasburg, winning 3-2 Sept. 12 and 2-1 Oct. 1. The Red Tornado also swept its season series against Ephrata, winning 4-0 Sept. 20 and 3-2 Oct. 7. Both teams also ran into Reading during the regular season. McCaskey defeated the Red Knights 4-3 in a season opener. Warwick blanked Reading 3-0 Sept. 28.

Trending: Warwick enters the semifinals on a two-game winning streak after dropping two straight games before its regular-season finale. McCaskey's win over Lancaster Catholic was No. 13 in a row. Five of those victories were shutouts.

Players to watch: McCaskey junior Sam Hershey (20 goals, 10 assists) and Warwick senior Trey George (2 goals, 4 assists) have given their respective teams a boost from the midfield, laying the foundation for success.

Notable: Saturday's quarterfinal win was McCaskey's first since capturing the 1994 league title. Warwick reached the semifinals last year before bowing out. The Warriors are looking for their first title game appearance since 2011 ... As of Monday, the Warriors were ranked No. 7 in the District Three Class 4A power rankings. McCaskey was ranked ninth.