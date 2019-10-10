The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer playoffs kick off with quarterfinals scheduled for Saturday.
Here's a look at the individual matchups, including the schedule, how teams finished the regular season and players to watch.
Manheim Township vs. Lancaster Mennonite
Where/when: Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m.
How they got there: After earning a share of last year's Section One title, the Blue Streaks (11-3-1) claimed this year's crown outright and earned the No. 1 seed for the second straight year. The Blazers (8-2-0, 10-4-1) finished second in Section Three for the second straight year.
Trending: Manheim Township won its final eight regular season games, four of them by shutout. The Blazers won nine of their final 10 regular-season games after an 1-3-1 start. Their only loss was a 2-0 setback to Section Three champion Cocalico Oct. 4.
Players to watch: Senior forward Colton Pierson set the tone offensively for Manheim Township with 10 goals and seven assists, including seven goals and six assists over the team's last eight games. Junior Cameron Hoober led the Blazers with seven goals as part of Lancaster Mennonite's experienced midfield.
Pequea Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
Where/When: Lancaster Catholic, noon
How they got there: The Braves (15-3-0) claimed their second straight Section Four title. The Pioneers (12-4-1) returned to the league playoffs for the first time since 2016 with a second-place finish in Section Two.
Trending: Pequea Valley won seven of its eight final regular-season games. The lone blemish was a 2-1 setback against Lancaster Mennonite Monday. Lampeter-Strasburg won four of their last five games to clinch a playoff berth.
Players to watch: Senior forward TJ Hershey led the L-L League's most productive offense with 15 goals. Junior goalkeeper Colin Reinacher posted back-to-back shutouts behind the Lampeter-Strasburg defense to wrap up the regular season.
McCaskey vs. Lancaster Catholic
Where/When: Manheim Central, 10 a.m.
How they got there: The Red Tornado (15-2-0) conquered Section Two for their first section title since 1994. The Crusaders (12-4-2) finished second in Section Four for the second consecutive year.
Trending: McCaskey ended the regular season on a 13-game win streak. Lancaster Catholic dropped two of its final three regular-season games.
Players to watch: Senior midfielder Sam Hershey helped McCaskey's cause with 16 goals and nine assists. Sophomore forward Ethan Paulukow set the table for Lancaster Catholic's offense with 16 assists.
Cocalico vs. Warwick
Where/When: Manheim Central, noon
How they got there: The Eagles (10-5-2), last year's league champion, won their second consecutive Section Three title. The Warriors (10-3-1) finished second in Section One and have the section's No. 2 seed for the second straight year.
Trending: After a title-clinching 2-0 victory over Lancaster Mennonite Oct. 4, Cocalico dropped a 3-1 decision to Octorara Tuesday and tied Central York, 1-1, Wednesday. Warwick snapped its first two-game losing streak of the season with a 2-0 win over Cedar Crest in Wednesday's regular-season finale.
Players to watch: The game features two of the league's most dynamic scorers in Cocalico junior Aaron Weitzel (10 goals) and Warwick sophomore Jake Smith (seven goals).