On one side, the hunger has lasted a decade. On the other, a quarter of a century. The hunger for one side will be satisfied Thursday when Manheim Township meets McCaskey for the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer title in a championship game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Warwick.
Following is a breakdown of the championship game.
How they got there: The Section One champion Blue Streaks (13-3-1) topped Lancaster Mennonite, 3-1, in Saturday's quarterfinal round before holding off Lampeter-Strasburg, 1-0, in the semifinals Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Section Two champion Red Tornado (18-2-0) blanked Lancaster Catholic, 3-0, in the quarterfinals and scored a 4-3 overtime victory over Warwick on Luis Mendoza's golden goal in the semifinals.
Championship history: The Blue Streaks have 11 league-championship marks on their banner but none since 2009, the last in their run of six consecutive titles in the 2000s. The last appeared in the championship game in 2014.
McCaskey won four league championships, including back-to-back league crowns in 1993 and 1994, the latter at Manheim Township's expense.
Thursday, an L-L League boys soccer champion will be crowned. It will be...— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 16, 2019
Common opponents: Each team played the other's semifinal opponent twice during the regular season. Manheim Township split its regular-season series with Warwick, falling 4-3 in overtime Sept. 17 before winning 2-1 in double overtime Oct. 4. McCaskey defeated Lampeter-Strasburg twice, winning 3-2 in overtime Sept. 12 and 2-1 Oct. 1. Both teams also ran into Reading during the regular season. Manheim Township dropped a 2-1 decision to the Red Knights Sept. 14 while the Red Tornado opened their season with a 4-3 decision over Reading in the Red Knights' season-opening tournament.
Trending: With the victory over Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Township's win streak reached 10 games. They've allowed eight goals total during that span -- and no more than two in a single game -- with five shutouts. McCaskey has won its last 14 games with five shutouts in that span. The Red Tornado have scored three goals or more in three straight games and six of their last seven.
On the attack: Senior forward Colton Pierson leads Manheim Township's offense with 11 goals and 9 assists. Junior Moses Beers (9 goals, 9 assists) and Senior center-back Liam Wright (9 goals, 1 assists) are also on the cusp of double-digit goal totals. Beers set up the Streaks' only goal Tuesday with a well-placed assist on a corner kick.
GOAL, Manheim Township. Jake Whittaker deposits a corner-kick offering from Moses Beers at 41:30 to give the Boue Streaks a 1-0 lead over Lampeter-Strasburg. pic.twitter.com/Lddh4oBzcd— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 15, 2019
For McCaskey, senior forward Peter Chol and junior midfielder Sam Hershey have brought a lightning-and-thunder aspect to the Red Tornado offense. Chol (16 goals, 6 assists) uses his footwork to create space in tight quarters -- "He's like a magician with the ball," said McCaskey coach Adam Wood -- while Hershey (22 goals, 11 assists) leans on his size and strength on the ball draws extra attention from defenders.
On defense: Wright and junior Shane Mundorf have bolstered the Blue Streaks back line from the center. "I honestly believe there's not a better center-back duo that I have seen," Manheim Township coach Kevin Baker said, "than those two guys. They are always on the same page, and it's reassuring." Junior goalkeeper Quinn McCarty backstopped Manheim Township in all six of the team's shutouts this season.
Cole Grunow has been a key on defense for the Red Tornado, turning opponents' opportunities into transition chances at the other end. Sophomore Grady Bachman has made key saves in close games for McCaskey.
Save of the game so far, as McCaskey's Grady Bachman lunges to knock away an L-S chance in the 51st minute. They're still tied, 0-0. pic.twitter.com/lY3FWwPX8V— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 1, 2019
Notable: In each of the last two seasons, one of the league semifinals went to overtime. The team that won in overtime ended up winning the league title ... McCaskey is 7-1 in games decided by one goal with a 5-1 record in games that ended after regulation. Chol led the team with two golden goals. Manheim Township went 6-2-1 in games decided by one goal or fewer and 1-2-1 in games decided after regulation. Shawn Larroza netted the Blue Streaks' only golden goal in the win over Warwick.
Quotable: "McCaskey's had a great season," Baker said. "It's been really cool watching them this year. It's been exciting watching their results and how they're playing."
"All of the Section One teams are phenomenal," Wood said. "Warwick's a great team, and we know it'll be a great game (against Manheim Township). I know Baker will have his guys ready, and it should be another exciting game."