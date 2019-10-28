Lancaster Mennonite is the lone Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer team still in the hunt for a District Three title. The Blazers, coming off a 2-0 win Saturday against Wyomissing, meet Biglerville in a Class 2A semifinal scheduled for Tuesday.
Following is a preview of the Blazers' matchup with the Canners.
No. 3 Biglerville (18-2-0) vs. No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (11-5-1)
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Bermudian Springs
How they got there: After first-round byes, the Canners scored a 2-1 victory in overtime to advance past Tulpehocken in Saturday's quarterfinals while the Blazers held off Wyomissing, 2-0.
Common opponents: The two teams have not faced common opponents this season.
Head-to-head history: Biglerville and Lancaster Mennonite have met twice in the District Three playoffs, both times in the semifinals. Biglerville won a 3-2 decision in 2016. Lancaster Mennonite returned the favor in 2017, winning 5-1.
Players to watch: Senior Danny Chavarria leads a balanced Biglerville attack with 16 goals. He's among a quartet of Canners with double-digit goal totals. Seniors Nathan Longenecker, Mesa Dula and Owen Nell, and junior Cameron Hoober anchor the Blazers from the midfield.
Notable: The setback to Biglerville in 2016 was Lancaster Mennonite's last District Three playoff loss. The Blazers won titles in 2017 and 2018 ... The 2016 win over Lancaster Mennonite was also Biglerville's last trip to the district final. The Canners won titles in 2009 and 2013 ... Both of Biglerville's losses were decided in overtime. The Canners dropped a 3-2 decision to Susquehannock Sept. 9 and a 2-1 decision to West York in the first round of the YAIAA tournament Oct. 15 ... Lancaster Mennonite allowed one goal or fewer in 13 of its 17 games this season. The Canners scored four goals or more in 15 of their 20 games ... With only two District Three teams advancing to the Class 2A state tournament, Tuesday's winner clinches a berth while the proverbial curtains close on the losing team's season ... Tuesday's winner will meet either Fleetwood or Oley Valley in a championship game scheduled for Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium.