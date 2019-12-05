The awards continued to roll in for McCaskey soccer standout Sam Hershey, as the Red Tornado midfielder was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Team this week.
Hershey, the Lancaster-Lebanon League's Section Two Player of the Year and a Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection, led McCaskey in goals (23) and assists (11) and gave the Red Tornado a push toward a Section Two title, an appearance in the L-L League championship game and a berth in the District Three playoffs. Hershey registered four goals and one assist in McCaskey's three league-tournament games before the team's season-ending shutout loss to Chambersburg in the first round of districts.
Hershey, a junior, was also a placekicker for McCaskey's football team, converting two of three field goal attempts and 10 of 13 extra points with six touchbacks on kickoffs.
For the full list of United Soccer Coaches all-region teams, click here.