The District Three boys soccer playoff field was finalized Thursday night after the final day for regular-season games to count toward the rankings in the four respective classes.
District playoff games begin with first-round games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the sites of the higher-seeded teams.
In all, 15 local teams qualified for the district playoffs.
Following is a look at where local teams finished in the district power rankings. League-playoff games did not factor into the rankings. For the full list, click here.
CLASS 4A (bracket)
Top team: Dallastown (record: 17-0-0, rating: 0.820348)
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Playoff schedule: First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22; Quarterfinals — Oct. 26; Semifinals —Oct. 29; Championship — Nov. 2.
Local playoff qualifiers: No. 5 Manheim Township (11-3-1, 0.760010); No. 6 Warwick (10-3-1, 0.738923); No. 9 McCaskey (16-2-0, 0.703771); No. 14 Elizabethtown (8-7-1, 0.633594); No. 15 Conestoga Valley (8-9-0, 0.632498).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Hempfield (5-10-1, 0.600629); No. 19 Penn Manor (7-8-1, 0.592321); No. 24 Ephrata (5-10-0, 0.510337); No. 29 Cedar Crest (2-14-0, 0.392438); No. 31 Lebanon (3-13-2, 0.302881).
Tuesday's local first-round matchups: McCaskey at Chambersburg (7 p.m.), Northeastern at Manheim Township (7 p.m.), Conestoga Valley at Cumberland Valley (5 p.m.), Elizabethtown at Central Dauphin (7 p.m.), Governor Mifflin at Warwick (7 p.m.).
Notes: McCaskey is making its first appearance in the district playoffs since 2009. Conversely, it's Hempfield's first time out of the dance since 2005 ... Governor Mifflin, which is scheduled to play Oley Valley for the Berks County title Friday, went 4-0 against L-L League teams during the regular season ... Elizabethtown is looking for its first first-round win since 2016. The Bears were shut out in each of the last two first-round games, including a 2017 clash with Central Dauphin ... Manheim Township, which defeated McCaskey for the L-L League title Thursday, was last year's No. 1 seed and lost in its first-round game in penalty kicks against Palmyra.
CLASS 3A (bracket)
Top team: Susquehannock (record: 16-0-2, rating: 0.777228).
Number of district qualifiers: 16
Playoff schedule: First round — Monday, Oct. 21; Quarterfinals — Oct. 24; Semifinals —Oct. 28; Championship — Oct. 31; Third-place game — Nov. 2.
Local playoff qualifiers: No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4-1, 0.706242); No. 8 Cocalico (10-5-2, 0.640091); No. 13 Manheim Central (8-10-0, 0.600878); No. 16 Donegal (10-7-1, 0.589385).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Octorara (10-8-1, 0.581429); No. 24 Northern Lebanon (8-10-0, 0.431098); No. 29 Elco (4-14-0, 0.364428); No. 30 Garden Spot (0-15-2, 0.357735); No. 35 Solanco (2-16-0, 0.308044).
Monday's local first-round matchups: Donegal at Susquehannock (7:30 p.m.), West Perry at Cocalico (7 p.m.), Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg (7 p.m.).
Notes: Donegal earned its first district tournament berth since 2011 ... Cocalico earned a first-round home game for the second consecutive year. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed last year and lost in the quarterfinals ... Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg split a pair of 2-1 decisions during the regular season. The Pioneers won the first game Sept. 9, and the Barons won Sept. 26. The road team has won each of the two matchups.
CLASS 2A (bracket)
Top team: Fleetwood (14-3-0, 0.707272)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Playoff schedule: First round — Tuesday, Oct. 22; Quarterfinals — Oct. 26; Semifinals —Oct. 29; Championship — Nov. 2.
Local playoff qualifiers: No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (10-3-1, 0.682138); No. 5 Pequea Valley (15-3-0, 0.655719); No. 8 Lancaster Catholic (12-4-2, 0.570175).
Local teams on the outside: No. 13 Annville-Cleona (9-8-1, 0.481783).
Tuesday's local first-round matchups: Greenwood at Lancaster Catholic (7 p.m.). In Saturday's quarterfinals, Pequea Valley visits Oley Valley (7 p.m.) and Lancaster Mennonite hosts Wyomissing (7 p.m.).
Notes: Lancaster Mennonite won the last two District Three Class 2A titles as a No. 1 seed. Pequea Valley advanced to last year's quarterfinals, and Lancaster Catholic advanced to the semifinals.
CLASS 1A (bracket)
Top team: Halifax (record: 16-1-0, rating: 0.649491)
Number of district qualifiers: 10
Playoff schedule: First round — Monday, Oct. 21; Quarterfinals — Oct. 23; Semifinals —Oct. 26; Championship — Oct. 30; Third-place game — Nov. 2.
Local playoff qualifiers: No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (11-4-2, 0.556775), No. 7 Mount Calvary Christian (12-4-0, 0.501466), No. 8 Dayspring Christian (12-5-1, 0.472960).
Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Lititz Christian (10-5-1, 0.457450), No. 16 Lancaster County Christian (6-9-0, 0.314549).
Monday's local first-round matchups: Harrisburg Academy vs. Dayspring Christian at Hope in Christ Church, Lancaster (4 p.m.), Fairfield at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m. Lancaster Country Day visists Harrisburg Christian in a quarterfinal Wednesday.
Notes: Dayspring Christian and Mount Calvary Christian are set to face off in the CCAC championship game Friday.