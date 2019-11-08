One Lancaster-Lebanon League team remains in the hunt for a state boys soccer title, as Lancaster Country Day prepares to meet Winchester Thurston in a Class A quarterfinal Saturday.
Following is a preview of the matchup.
Lancaster Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston
Where: Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona
When: 11:30 a.m.
How they got there: The Cougars (15-4-2) clinched a state-tournament berth with a 2-0 win over Camp Hill in the District Three third-place game Saturday. They knocked off previously unbeaten McConnellsburg in Tuesday's first round, playing to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime before winning, 4-3, on penalty kicks.
The Bears (17-2-0) were WPIAL runners-up and blasted Bishop Carroll, 7-0, in the first round of states Tuesday.
Winner gets: Either Lancaster Country Day or Winchester Thurston will advance to face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Greensburg Central Catholic and Springdale in the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.
Notable: Winchester Thurston last qualified for the PIAA tournament in 2014 and advanced to the semifinals with a win over Lancaster Country Day in a quarterfinal-round game decided by penalty kicks. It was the first time, and the last time, that Lancaster Country Day reached the quarterfinals ... The Bears have outscored opponents 18-1 in five postseason games. The only goal they allowed was in a 1-0 loss to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL final ... Greensburg Central Catholic was the only team to defeat Winchester Thurston this season. GCC also defeated the Bears 2-1 Sept. 17 ... Ryan Nguyen (16 goals, 7 assists) leads Lancaster Country Day in scoring. He netted the game-tying goal and scored on his penalty kick in the Cougars' first-round win. District Three (York Catholic, Lancaster Country Day) and District Seven (Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Springdale) are the only two districts with multiple teams in the Class A quarterfinals ... Lancaster Country Day traveled 160 miles from the school to Windber Stadium, site of the Cougars' first-round game. They're set to travel 167 miles to Mansion Park Stadium for the quarterfinals.