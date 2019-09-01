Some boys soccer notes from the first weekend of the regular season.
Tournament champs
Looking to take a step forward as a program coming into the new year, McCaskey built some early season momentum by capturing the Reading Red Knight Invitational title. The Red Tornado defeated Twin Valley 5-0 before knocking off host Reading 4-3 in the championship game. Sam Hershey, Peter Chol, Jackson Yobo and Ntihemuka Ndahiriwe scored two goals each for McCaskey in its offensive outburst, and Grady Bachman made five saves in goal.
Annville-Cleona also earned a tournament title Saturday, winning the James Buchanan Tournament with a 7-2 win over Littlestown and rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Everett 6-3 in the title game. The Little Dutchmen also defeated New Covenant Christian in a season opener Friday on Gavin Alwine’s golden goal in the 93rd minute.
Free soccer for Section One
Three Section One teams found themselves playing overtime Saturday against nonleague opponents. Warwick defeated Lower Dauphin 3-2 on Broden Price’s game-winning goal.
Manheim Township trailed Hershey 1-0 before Matt Russinko netted the equalizer in the 52nd minute of an eventual 1-1 draw.
Hempfield took a 1-0 lead at Cumberland Valley before falling 2-1 in the extra period.
GOLDEN GOAL, Cumberland Valley. Eric Leach nets the winner with a nice touch on a bounce to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over Hempfield in the 86th minute. pic.twitter.com/MKyv3eJR8j— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) August 31, 2019
Cedars snap streak
Lebanon went winless in six nonleague games last year, but the Cedars rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to top West Shore Christian, 3-2, Friday.
Octavio Madrigal Estrada scored all three goals for Lebanon with assists from Chris Estrada-Vazquez and Braulio Reyes. At the other end, goalkeeper Dylan Reeves made seven saves.
Cocalico soars
Cocalico surged past Twin Valley in Friday’s season opener in Denver. The reigning L-L League champs took a lead in the second minute on a goal from Caleb Sturtevant and never looked back. Darren Main added a pair of goals, Aaron Weitzel and Ruvin Bozhko rounded out the goal scoring, and Zach Kruetzer made three saves in goal.
Blanked by Mifflin
A pair of L-L League teams suffered setbacks to Governor Mifflin over the weekend. The Mustangs defeated Garden Spot and Cedar Crest with a pair of 5-0 decisions. Mifflin has one more regular-season game scheduled against an L-L League opponent, a clash with Conestoga Valley slated for Sept. 14.