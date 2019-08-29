The boys soccer season kicks off with a slew of games Friday and Saturday for local teams.
Those early season games could set the tone for teams, granting unseasoned players their first opportunities to contribute and giving clubs the chance to answer questions coming out of the offseason.
With more than two dozen games on the slate, here's a look at six of the matchups.
Donegal at Manheim Central (Friday, 10 a.m.): The Indians and Barons have historically played barnburners against each other to open the season. Last year's contest saw Donegal's Connor Flory net the only goal in a 1-0 victory. It was the third straight year the season opener between the teams was decided by one goal.
Twin Valley at Cocalico (Friday, 12:30 p.m.): Trailing 1-0 at halftime in last year's season opener between the two teams, Cocalicco rallied for a 3-2 victory. It was the overture to an unprecedented season for the Eagles, who won their first section and Lancaster-Lebanon League titles. They welcome the Raiders to officially open a new chapter.
Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster County Christian (Friday, 4 p.m.): Two years ago, Country Day's season ended with a stunning 1-0 loss to County Christian in the District Three quarterfinals. Last year's scheduled regular-season meeting between the two programs was cancelled due to weather, but they're set to reacquaint themselves with each other to start this season.
Hempfield at Cumberland Valley (Saturday, 10 a.m.): In their second game in as many days, a new-look Black Knights team visits an Eagles squad that won last year's District Three Class 4A crown and opens the season as TopDrawerSoccer.com's No. 10-ranked team in Pennsylvania.
Warwick at Lower Dauphin (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.): Matt Wagner makes his debut as the Warriors head coach when his team travels to take on the Falcons, who advanced to last year's District Three Class 3A final and have been one of the region's premier programs in recent years.
Lancaster Catholic at York Suburban Tournament (Saturday, 12 p.m./4 p.m.): The Crusaders won the York Suburban Tournament in 2017. Last year, they won the opener in penalty kicks before falling to the hosts in the final. They return to the tourney, facing York Catholic in the noon opener, with the hopes of sparking success for the season.