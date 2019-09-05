Cocalico's Aaron Weitzel sent shots high and wide of the Ephrata goal during Thursday's nonleague boys soccer clash in Ephrata, but with 6:49 left in regulation and his team trailing by one, the junior drew a foul in the box and buried the penalty kick, netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw between the backyard rivals.
GOAL, Cocalico. Aaron Weitzel puts home a PK with 6:49 left. Eagles tie it up at Ephrata, 1-1. pic.twitter.com/IEpf1NjKs1— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 6, 2019
It was the second straight overtime decision for the Eagles (1-1-1), who suffered a 2-1 extra-frame setback to Reading Tuesday.
The host Mountaineers (1-1-1) applied pressure late in the second overtime period, generating three corner kicks, but none of the chances found the back of the net.
Ephrata had capitalized on a corner chance to take a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute. After the initial offering found its way into a scrum, Ephrata's Cam Shellhammer found the bouncing ball and fired it past Cocalico goalkeeper Zach Kreutzer (10 saves). Tyler Shue had helped the Mountaineers build offensive momentum with a pair of chances earlier in the second half, including one that banged off the crossbar.
GOAL, Ephrata. Mounts generate a chance off a corner kick in the 69th minute, and Cam Shellehamer cleans up in front to give them a 1-0 lead over Cocalico. pic.twitter.com/UauMQDhnqp— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 6, 2019
The teams had traded chances in the first half before Cocalico pinned play down in the Ephrata end, earning four corner kicks over the final five minutes of the first period. Ephrata goalkeeper Braeden Sorensen held his ground in the goal, putting together eight first-half saves in a 15-save performance.
Cocalico's nonleague schedule continues Saturday with a trip to Exeter for a 10 a.m. matchup. Ephrata returns to its home pitch Monday when it welcomes Garden Spot for a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener.