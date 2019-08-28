Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League delivered its share of excitement during last year's boys soccer season, and it has the same competitive spark as teams prepare for this year's campaign.
All of the programs have vacancies to fill in the starting lineup and questions to answer as the regular season unfolds.
Following is a team-by-team look at the Section Two race, including players to watch, key losses and a season outlook.
Elizabethtown
Coach: James Sostack
Last year's record: 9-6-2 (5-3-2 in Section Two)
Key players lost: Jon Gartley, Chris Gartley, Evan Schneider, Tyler Bixler, Brecken Musser.
Players to watch: Mid-Caleb Gerber (Sr.), D-Jake Sevcik (Sr.), Mid/F-David Fry (Jr.), Mid/F-Danial Tema (Jr.), Mid/D-Adam Evans (Sr.), GK-JJ Oberholtzer (Sr.), Mid-Ben Oyler (Sr.), Mid-Sam Becker (Jr.), Mid-Hayden Musser (Jr.)
Outlook: The Bears scored one or fewer goals in 12 of their 17 games last season but managed to stay in the section title hunt until the final week of the regular season. Graduation left many vacancies in the starting lineup, but if younger players can develop quickly in the program's tradition of high expectations, Elizabethtown could find itself back in contention.
Ephrata
Coach: Rob Deininger
Last year's record: 12-6-1 (8-2-0 in Section Two)
Key players lost: Trevin Hertzog, Alex Auker, Cole Hummel, Ben Kamide, Tanyon Loose, Ellis Martin, Ben Patrushev.
Players to watch: F-Tyler Shue (Sr.), Brian Barrera (Sr.), Caleb Gaston (So).
Outlook: Shue won 800-meter titles in the league, district, state and national levels during the track season. He brings his athleticism to the front line for the Mounts, who will need his scoring touch after losing 11 players to graduation. If Ephrata can find timely scoring and maintain the defensive strength it has built over the past few years, the Mounts could keep pace in the section race.
Garden Spot
Coach: Mike Balazs
Last year's record: 1-15-1 (1-8-1 in Section Two)
Key players lost: Giannicola Ferrarelli, Josiah Snader, Andrew Bowman.
Players to watch: Mid-Thomas Andress (Jr.), Mid/D-Jordan Martin (Jr.).
Outlook: Losing Ferrarelli, a senior, to a season-ending injury gave Garden Spot another setback, but the Spartans have a core of sophomores and juniors that could build some momentum for a program looking to rebound.
Lampeter-Strasburg
Coach: Gino DiSomma
Last year's record: 8-9-0 (4-6-0 in Section Two)
Key players lost: Derek Eckman, Logan Heister, Noah Patterson
Players to watch: Mid-Jared Rice (Sr.), D-Seth Beers (Sr.), D-Darin Landis (Sr.), F-Caden Wise (Sr.), Mid-Nic Salgado (Sr.), F-Max Franco (Sr.), F/D-Alex Baker (Sr.).
Outlook: They lost Eckman, who led Section Two in scoring last year, and Heister, who helped drive the offense, but the Pioneers have a deep, experienced group looking to make the jump into title contention. Beers and Wise both, who earned second-team all-star selections last year, could lead the charge for Lampeter-Strasburg at both ends of the field.
Manheim Central
Coach: Rod Brenize
Last year's record: 13-6-2 (8-1-1 in Section Two)
Key players lost: Carson Brenize, Zach Reed, Sam Tobias, Mason Nissley, Mav King, Hunter Hess, Niko Gavala.
Players to watch: Mid-Quintin Rohrer (Sr.), Mid-Brett Kreider (Sr.), F-Tyler Snavely (Jr.), F-Nate Reed (Jr.).
Outlook: A senior core led the Barons to the Section Two title last year. It's up to the returning players to determine whether Manheim Central will continue to rise as a program. Despite the graduation losses, several Barons return with valuable experience from the team's recent forays into postseason play.
McCaskey
Coach: Adam Wood
Last year's record: 5-10-2 (1-7-2)
Key players lost: Ojulu Cham, Rashidi William.
Players to watch: Mid-Peter Chol (Sr.), Mid/F-Sam Hershey (Jr.), D/Mid-Kameron Yang (Jr.), D-Cole Grunow (Sr.), Mid-William Fenimore (Sr.).
Outlook: With strength and numbers in the middle the Red Tornado are ready to make strides and improvements as a program. Hershey, a first-team all-star last season as a sophomore, should lead the McCaskey offense once again. How well the Red Torado defend their own end will determine how much success they'll have.