The Lancaster-Lebanon League's Section One race, from the top of the standings to the bottom, featured some of the tightest competition last year.
In the end, Manheim Township and Warwick outlasted the competition to snag shares of the section title.
Graduation hit the entire league hard, so this year's race could come down to which teams can find contributions from their up-and-coming players. The Section One battle royale is expected to play out over a fierce few weeks. Here's a team-by-team look, which includes players to watch, key losses and a season outlook.
Who will win the 2019 L-L Section One boys soccer title?
Cedar Crest
Coach: Travis Bensing
Last year's record: 6-10-0 (3-7-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Carter Bucks, Trey McCumber, Matt Malawi, Josh Donnachie, Mid-Trent Zeller, Ethan Wenzler.
Players to watch: Mid-Miles Engler (Sr.), Mid-Jonas Funk (Sr.), D-Lance Hains (Sr.), D-Zach Herzog (Sr.), GK-Mark Billman (Sr.), Mid/F-Matt Smith (Jr.).
Outlook: After dropping four of their first five games last season, the Falcons held their own in their maiden voyage as a Section One member. Leaning on their key players returning up the middle and on the back line, their chances of success hinge on how well they can keep other teams in check.
Conestoga Valley
Coach: Dave Hartlaub
Last year's record: 10-7-0 (6-4-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Robby Krasinski, Nick Dieninger, Tanner Shertzer.
Players to watch: Mid-Ethan Bredeman (Sr.), D-Sawyer Shertzer (Jr.), Mid/D-Caden Wenger (So.), F-Andrew Wahba (Jr.), F-Logan Weaver (Jr.).
Outlook: Replacing the production from Krasinski, an all-state selection who scored 19 goals as one of the league's top finishers last year, is a tall task, but the Buckskins have the skill and the depth to find themselves in the thick of the Section One race once again. How well, and how quickly, the less-experienced players can adjust to their roles will determine how far they can go.
Hempfield
Coach: Mark Ashley
Last year's record: 14-6-0 (6-4-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Drew Johnson, Ryan Hepler, Jake Suchar.
Players to watch: D-Will Hessinger (Sr.), D-Owen Hanzelman (Sr.), D-Colson Hunt (Sr.), Mid-Eddie Pohl (Sr.), Mid-Ethan Keitel (Jr.), F-Jacob Edmonds (Jr.), Mid-Alex Drager (Sr.).
Outlook: Most of the core that helped the Black Knights advance to the District Three semifinals and state quarterfinals last year have graduated, but the back-line anchors should help Hempfield hold its footing in a competitive section race. A grueling non-league schedule sees Hempfield opposite Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg and Lower Dauphin in the first week of the season, experiences which could give the team valuable experience early.
Manheim Township
Coach: Kevin Baker
Last year's record: 13-5-0 (7-3-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Andrea DiSomma, Nolan Ross, Greyson King, Zac Brubaker, Ayden Lee.
Players to watch: D-Liam Wright (Sr.), D-Matt Russinko (Sr.), Mid-Gabe Silva (Sr.), F-Colton Pierson (Sr.).
Outlook: The dynamic DiSomma led the charge for the Blue Streaks last year, earning an all-state nod and Section One Player of the Year honors. While Township needs to reload in its offensive production, experience on the back line — with Wright at center back and Russinko outside — will give the Blue Streaks a boost in their defense of last year's shared Section One title.
Penn Manor
Coach: Paul Taylor
Last year's record: 3-5-11 (1-9-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Mitch Martin, Hunter Enck, Fahri Sivri, Zachary Bailey, Derek Davis.
Players to watch: D-Kyle Ament (Sr.), D-Ryan Dang (Sr.), F-Doyle Ebersole (Sr.), Mid-Charles Graupera (Sr.), D-Jackson Hostetter (Sr.), F-Andrew Purcel (Sr.), Mid-Alex Behmer (Jr.), D-Paul Karpouzis (Jr.), Mid-Sebastian Bookmiller (Jr.).
Outlook: Hidden behind the Comets' 1-9 Section One record last year was the fact that six of the 10 games were decided by one goal. With the margin for error certain to be similar in what's expected to be a tight section race, Penn Manor has the skill and experience to change some of those losses on last year's schedule into wins, taking another step into the mix.
Warwick
Coach: Matt Wagner
Last year's record: 12-5-0 (7-3-0 in Section One)
Key players lost: Robbie Heckman, Garett Springer, Trysten George, Ben Pennypacker.
Players to watch: D-Broden Price (Sr.), D-Trey George (Sr.), D-Ryan Keenan (Sr.), D-Jalen Stewart (Sr.), Kole Blauch (Jr.), Jake Smith (So.), Gage Meckley (So.), Drew Schwartz (So.),
Outlook: The Warriors lost most of the core that carried them to a share of the section title and their first district playoff win in a decade, but with Wagner taking the reins and key members of the defense returning, Warwick is looking to kick off a new era with success.