Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League accounted for both teams in the league championship game and two of the No. 1 seeds in last year's District Three playoffs.
Despite several key losses to graduation, Section Three could still host some of the league's top play, and some of its fiercest competition. Reigning champion Cocalico and runner-up Lancaster Mennonite have enough talent to renew their rivalry from last year, Donegal and Octorara aim to enter the conversation with their experienced lineups, and Elco and Solanco look to take the next steps as they build on last year's positives.
Following is a team-by-team look at the Section Three race, including players to watch, key losses and a season outlook.
Cocalico
Coach: Derek Sipe
Last year's record: 19-2-0 (10-0-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Danny Engle, Danny Harrington, Nick Stauffer, Peyton Stetter, Grant Mellinger, Joe Zimmerman, Avery Stark.
Players to watch: D-Moses Madison (Sr.), F-Aaron Weitzel (Jr.), Mid-Alex Mellinger (Jr.), Mid-Darren Main (Jr.), Mid-Caleb Sturtevant (So.).
Outlook: The Eagles conquered the section and the league last year for the first time in program history. Despite losing key pieces of their defense that anchored last year's run, they have returning contributors throughout the field, including Weitzel and Main, who earned L-L all-star honors as sophomores last year.
Donegal
Coach: Andy Wagner
Last year's record: 8-10-0 (5-5-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Zac Runkle, Kyler Enck, Gavin Murren
Players to watch: D-Ryan Dearborn (Sr.), D-Ben Sanders (Sr.), D-Xavier Prudhomme (Sr.), Mid-Philip Herzog (Sr.), Mid-Patrick Summers (Sr.), Mid-Kieran Kramer (Sr.), Mid-Austin Heim (Sr.), F-Jose Cruz (Sr.), F-Joseph Turbedsky (So.), Mid-Sean Haines (Jr.).
Outlook: The Indians have loads of experience and motivation after falling out of the section title race last year and finishing the regular season as the first team left out of the District Three Class 3A playoffs. If Donegal can draw from its experience and find cohesion early, it could play itself into a good position as the season plays out.
Elco
Coach: Kirk Keppley
Last year's record: 3-15-0 (2-8-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Hunter Keppley, Trey Donmoyer, Gavin Brown, Stephen Wiczalkowski, Gabe Kiene, Jonah Clark, Josh Behney, Tyler Blair, Christian Stoudt.
Players to watch: D-Riley Keppley (Jr.), Mid-Rheece Shuey (So.), Mid-Shaan Grewal (So.), Jaydon Grumbine (So.).
Outlook: The Raiders are reloading after losing their core of players to graduation. With so many new pieces in place, Elco will grow as the season progresses, and the experience gained by new players in bigger roles will help them build momentum along the way.
Lancaster Mennonite
Coach: Fred Winey
Last year's record: 19-6-0 (8-2-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Ben Lefever , Tyler Wagner, Shota Totani, Gabe Willig, Paul Peachey, Tristen Benner, Chad Dinger, Nathan Landis, Tyler Mongiovi, Aidan Sommers.
Players to watch: GK-Dominic France (Sr.), F-Abenezer Belamo (Sr.), F-Noah Swartzentruber (Sr.), Mid-Mesa Dula (Sr.), Mid-Nathan Longenecker (Sr.), Mid-Owen Nell (Sr.), D-Levi Nelson (Sr.), Mid-Hunter Brubaker (Sr.), D-Evan Hoover (Sr.), Mid-Cameron Hoober (Jr.).
Outlook: Coming off a run to the league championship game and a District Three Class 2A title, the Blazers enough in place to remain a contender, even after all-star and all-state selection Ben Lefever graduated. With the exception of Lefever, most of Lancaster Mennonite's midfield remains intact, and if new players can contribute on the attack and in the defending zone, they could help the Blazers maintain their momentum as a program.
Octorara
Coach: Trent Zook
Last year's record: 9-9-1 (5-5-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Robbie Koennecker, Ryan Baggett, Connor Hess.
Players to watch: F-Nate Sellers (Sr.), D-Ryan Jensen (Sr.), D-Thomas Prusak (Sr.), Mid-Jayson Baggett (Jr.).
Outlook: The Braves straddled the .500 line during their first season as L-L League members. Octorara returns a solid share of its offense, which could apply pressure to the sections rebuilding back lines and help the Braves secure another postseason berth.
Solanco
Coach: Jamie Snyder
Last year's record: 2-15-0 (0-10-0 in Section Three)
Key players lost: Mike Aukamp, Dave Harvey, Tim Fetterman
Players to watch: Caden Kilgore (Sr.), Sean Salisbury (Sr.)
Outlook: The Golden Mules managed to improve on their one-win season in 2017. A senior-heavy lineup looks to continue to lay the foundation that will help Solanco climb into contention.