Last year marked the first season of Section Four in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer and the first season for Lancaster Country Day as an L-L League member. The Cougars kept pressure on Pequea Valley and Lancaster Catholic as the two teams went down to the wire in a section race that the Braves won on the last week of the regular season.
Coming into this season, all of the L-L League's Section Four teams look to fill starting-lineup vacancies and gain experience as that will help the programs in long-term development.
Following is a team-by-team look at the Section Two race, including players to watch, key losses and a season outlook.
Annville-Cleona
Coach: Ray Kreiser
Last year's record: 9-9-0 (6-6-0 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Antonio Santelli, Ryan Crosson,
Players to watch: D-Gavine Alwin (Sr.), D-Drew Eby (Jr.)
Outlook: Eby earned a first-team all-star nod last year as a sophomore. He returns to anchor a defense that improved as the season unfolded. If the Little Dutchmen can continue to improve on the back line, they could push for a postseason berth.
Lancaster Catholic
Coach: Bryan Fossi
Last year's record: 15-6-1 (9-2-1 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Chris Richards, Michael Myers, Logan Paulukow, Jack Krady, Matthew Keebler.
Players to watch: Mid-Gavin Morales (Sr.), Mid-Danny Biondolillo (Jr.), F-Ethan Paulukow (So.), Mid-Michael Dougherty (Sr.), F-Peter Bilson (Sr.), D-Matthew Oleskowitz (Jr.), Mid-Vaughn Kausmair (So.), F-Nicholas Aten (So.), Mid-Jack Engle (So.)
Outlook: Richards keyed the Crusaders run to the district semifinals last year, netting 37 goals on his way to co-section MVP honors. With Richards lost to graduation and Keebler out with an injury, Lancaster Catholic has holes to fill in order to put together another push for the postseason. But with depth and talent across the board, they'll have a chance.
Lancaster Country Day
Coach: Chris Wilson
Last year's record: 15-6-1 (9-3-0 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Evan Prouix, Mason Lee, Jack Kubinec, Matt Gerace, Luke Mangione.
Players to watch: Alex Polito (Sr.), Jake Horvath (Sr.), Alex Vine (Jr.), Cameron Young (Sr.), Mike Korenkiewicz (Jr.).
Outlook: After their first season in the L-L League, the Cougars have a better feel for the level of competition and expectation. With enough pieces in place to challenge for one of the league's postseason berths, and to return to the district playoffs. A fast start to the season would help Country Day's case.
Lebanon
Coach: Andy Dornes
Last year's record: 3-15-0 (2-9-0 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Dallin Ocasio, Mohamed Abdelaleem, Matt Brown, Christian Coronel.
Players to watch: Mid-Chris Estrada-Vazquez (So.), Mid-Octavio Madrigal Estrada (So.), GK-Dylan Reeves (Jr.)
Outlook: With no seniors on the roster, and six juniors, the Cedars have a chance to develop a crop of underclassmen that bears talent and potential. With fewer players on the roster, Lebanon has a chance to give freshmen and sophomores valuable varsity playing time.
Lebanon Catholic
Coach: Kerry Long
Last year's record: 1-15-1 (0-10-0 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Jaron Wharton Mohammed, Michael Miranda, Sam Heagy, Alberto Munoz, Malcom Jenkins, Wico Cruz Buck.
Players to watch: D-Albert O'Rawe (Sr.), D-Jacob Martino (Jr.), D-Dawson Shaffer (Jr.), D-Matthew Leedy (Jr.), Mid-Joshua Hartman (Jr.), Mid-Andrew Dove (Jr.), Mid-Peter Skulski (So.), Mid-Lukas Mauer (So.).
Outlook: After going winless in 2017, the Beavers picked up a victory last year. They have a chance to improve, as a relatively young roster enters another opportunity to learn the game and compete
Northern Lebanon
Coach: Mark Hubbard
Last year's record: 4-11-0 (4-8-0 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Devin Adams
Players to watch: Tyler Hess (Sr.), Seth Fischer (Sr.)
Outlook: With a low turnout at the high school level, the Vikings could only field a varsity team last fall. They're in a similar situation heading into this season, but while the numbers remain low, the athletes competing will gain valuable experience as they navigate the season.
Pequea Valley
Coach: Peter Bennett
Last year's record: 14-4-2 (10-1-1 in Section Four)
Key players lost: Josh Heinrich, Winston Thomas.
Players to watch: Mid-Kyle Diller (Sr.), F-TJ Hershey (Sr.), D-Bennett Nordhoff (Sr.).
Outlook: The Braves battled Lancaster Catholic throughout the season for section supremacy and clinched the title in a head-to-head matchup during the final week of the regular season. Pequea Valley can build on that experience after returning the three league all-stars listed above.