Through the first round of the state boys basketball playoffs, two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams and two Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference teams are still standing.

All four will be in second round action Tuesday night, with one playing inside District Three and two others playing back-to-back in a double-header nearby at Coatesville. Meanwhile, Lancaster Catholic has a three-hour bus trip west to Altoona.

Here’s a look at those matchups...

Class 5A: Elizabethtown (20-9, District 3 No. 7 seed) vs. Archbishop Ryan (18-8, District 12 No. 4 seed), 7:30 p.m., at Coatesville Area High School

Paced by seniors and 1,000-point scorers Ryan Parise (14.4 points per game, NCAA Division III Washington & Jefferson commit) and Elijah Eberly (18.9 ppg, D-III DeSales commit) along with junior guard/forward Lukas Pierson (11.6 ppg), Elizabethtown won a state playoff game for the first time in program history with Friday’s 58-56 overtime win against District 7 runner-up Mars, who was playing without suspended senior center Michael Carmody.

Now, the Bears get an Archbishop Ryan team that has continued to find a way to win after its leading-scorer Aaron Lemon-Warren (18.9 ppg) went down with a season-ending injury in January. Ryan is led by 6-6 Lithuanian native Gediminas Mokseckas, who has an offer from D-I Campbell. He’s surrounded by a strong supporting cast made up of junior point guard Dom Vazquez, 6-2 sophomore Jalen Sneed, 6-7 senior forward Christian Isopi and 6-2 sophomore guard Luke Boyd.

By the way, both teams are coached by guys who were outstanding hoopsters during their playing days. Fourth-year E-town skipper Rocky Parise was the starting point guard on the E-town College team that reached the 2002 NCAA D-III Final Four, while Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski was a 2,000-point scorer at Hartford in the first half of the 2010s.

For what it's worth...Ryan was a PIAA 5A qualifier last season and the District 12 No. 4 seed, and lost in the second round to District 7 runner-up Moon. E-town just beat this year’s District 7 runner-up Mars.

Class 5A bracket

Class 4A: District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. District 7 runner-up Belle Vernon (20-7), 5:30 p.m., at Altoona High School

The L-L Section Four and District 3-4A champion Crusaders are led by 6-6 senior guard/forward David Kamwanga (11.6 ppg) and 5-11 junior guard Devin Atkinson (11.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers), along with a strong supporting cast in senior/top defender Calan Titus (5.9 ppg), 6-6 senior center/captain and D-II West Chester football commit Trey Wells (7.9 ppg), senior guard/captain Denzel Kabasele (6.3 ppg), junior guard Nevin Roman (5.5 ppg, 24 3-pointers) and sixth man/sharpshooter Ross Conway (6.7 ppg, 36 3-pointers).

Belle Vernon is led by 5-10 senior guard Cameron Nusser, who is the program’s all-time 3-point leader. Belle Vernon is coached by Joe Salvino, who previously had a long tenure at Monessen before taking over at Belle Vernon last year, taking the Leopards from nine wins last season to 20 wins this season, competing for the WPIAL title and now trying to get to a state quarterfinal for what would be the first time since 1978.

Trivia: A win Tuesday would put the Crusaders in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011, second time under 15th-year coach Joe Klazas and fourth time overall. Belle Vernon is in the second round of the PIAA tournament for the first time since 1981.

Class 4A bracket

Class 1A: District 3-1A champion Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. District 11 champion Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (19-7), 6 p.m., at Reading’s Geigle Complex

Paced by 1,000-point scorer Aidan Masters (18 ppg), junior forward Hunter Stewart (10 ppg) and senior forward Chip Stambaugh, Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference champion Mount Calvary Christian is on the the best run in program history having already captured its first district crown, setting the program record for single-season wins, and now reaching the second round of the state tournament for just the second time in program history, last having done so in 1998. A win Tuesday would put the Chargers in the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Nativity is also relatively new to this stage considering a year ago it reached the second round of PIAAs for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Class 1A: Lancaster County Christian (18-7, District 3 third seed) vs. District 12 champion Sankofa Freedom (9-14), 6 p.m., at Coatesville Area High School

Led by senior guard/forward Charles Hall (18 ppg) and senior guard Justin Peifer (17 ppg) and coached by Penn Manor alum Nate Long, LCC picked up its first state playoff win in program history on Friday. Now it gets a date with defending state 1A champ Sankofa Freedom. Don’t be fooled by Sankofa’s overall record considering it plays a brutal schedule against some of the top teams in Philadelphia. Also, Sankofa has the size advantage in being led by 6-4 junior guard/forward Symir Priester, 6-5 sophomore forward/center Josiah Johnson and 6-8 senior center Nymier Brooks. By the way, Sankofa beat Lancaster-based Linville Hill Christian in the first round of the state tournament on Friday by a score of 73-21. And LCC split its two matchups with Linville Hill earlier this season, with a 56-45 win and 71-54 loss.

Class 1A bracket