The Philadelphia Smoke never brought the heat during its brief stint as a competitive boxing team with the Team Combat League.

In fact, not one member of the team — including Lancaster’s James “No Chill” Bernadin — set foot in the ring.

Multiple sources stated, both on and off the record, that the team was cut from the 2023 TCL roster apparently due to medical clearances.

TCL is a new approach to boxing that pits teams representing individual cities against each other. Fights, which began March 30, are weekly. The season was scheduled to run for 12 weeks, with top teams going to a showdown for the finale.

The Philadelphia Smoke, coached by Philly’s Lando Rosa was set to battle the Las Vegas Hustle on March 30 at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center in Connecticut. Bernadin (10-0-1, 6 knockouts), who trains at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, had moved up to welterweight, planning to stay there for the season.

But he didn’t fight.

An announcement on the TCL Facebook page read: “Due to pre-fight requirements, the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation has postponed the contest between Philadelphia Smoke & DC Destroyers (cq). The director ... has made this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of all participants.”

The Mohegan director, Michael Mazzulli, said that the Philadelphia Smoke team arrived to weigh in and “numerous fighters” didn’t satisfy the pre-fight medicals.

The medicals, which include a physical and an eye exam within the past year, testing for hepatitis and HIV, as well as an EKG during their pro career, are “very stringent compared to a lot of commissions across the country,” Mazzulli said.

Mazzulli is also president of the Association of Boxing Commissions.

But, while the majority of the team didn’t follow the medical protocols, Mazzulli emphasized that he looks at each boxer as an individual and determines their — not the team’s — ability to fight. He did not, he said, make any decision about the team as a whole.

Postponed became canceled, and then the team disappeared from the schedule.

Rosa, of Pivott Boxing, confirmed he was the coach for the Philly team — and that the team “does not exist anymore.”

“They took it apart,” he said. Citing a confidentiality agreement, Rosa would not go on record with any details.

Rosa’s gym is, according to Ring Magazine, the training home for at least 200 kids as well as rising pros like Atif Oberlton (8-0, 6 knockouts), a 24-year-old light heavyweight prospect who most recently defeated Artem Brusov on ShoBox. A fire, in January, caused significant damage to the gym, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with recovery.

As an experienced coach, with all the challenges that entails, Rosa did say that his experience with TCL was not positive. Overall, he said, it was “a headache.”

Bernadin said that TCL was “having a lot of issues getting people cleared. They got tired of it — kicked the whole team out.”

“The Philly Smoke are very much a part of the TCL family, but will not make their debut until the 2024 season,” a recent email from the Team Combat League said.

“Unfortunately, team medicals were not in place in time to participate for 2023,” the email continued, adding that TCL looks forward to the Philadelphia team participating in the 2024 season.

As for Bernadin being part of that team — that’s up in the air, on both sides.

“In terms of Bernadin, no one is ruled out or in, but it is expected to be very competitive next year. It will be new tryouts,” an email from TCL said. It went on to explain that it will be up to the coaches, “which we hope will be Lando Rosa and Sharron Baker, but we have no formal agreement with them yet for season 2.”

“It’s a whole mess,” Bernadin said. “I want to be a boxer, not entertainment.”

When asked about being part of the Philadelphia Smoke in the future, Bernadin said, “I’m happy they chose me, but everything gotta be straight next time.”

Bernadin doesn’t want to seem ungrateful, he said, but the time he was sidelined could have been spent actually fighting.

He will get that chance Saturday, back on home turf in Philadelphia at a King’s Promotions event at 2300 Arena.