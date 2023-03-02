“I knew that if we (USA Boxing) invested in him, it would pay off,” Reese said. So Reese approached Ali with the idea of becoming a national official.

MORE: Lancaster boxer Major Seth, 8, collects national Silver Gloves title

MORE: James Bernadin stops Clay Burns to remain undefeated

Thousands of miles, hundreds of fights – including more than 50 in Lancaster, according to Ali – and years of putting in the work has, clearly, paid off for both USA Boxing and Ali.

Ali’s hard work began in the 1970s in the gym. The son of a Cuban boxer and the grandson of a South Philly boxer, Ali first trained with his dad. When his parents separated, Ali’s mother took over the training. Ali boxed in both the PAL program (Police Athletic League) and at Joe Frasier’s gym.

Ali was away from the sport for quite a few years, he said. But he saw a friend, George Hill, who had gone from pro boxing (including an exhibition match again Muhammad Ali) to working as an official. Hill “got me back into boxing through officiating,” Ali said.

As an official, Ali has earned the respect of Lancaster boxing coaches.

“He started at the ground floor, worked hard, very hard. He deserves it.” Barry Stumpf of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center said of Ali’s achievement.

“I’m a huge supporter and fan of Jamil,” coach Will Torres, of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, said. “I think he’s a good man and a very solid person.”

Reese also spoke highly of Ali as a person, as well as an official. “He’s always smiling” Reese said. “I’ve never seen him get mad.”

As president of the Mid-Atlantic LBC, Ali does things that others don’t, Reese said. Team building, investing in other officials and doing “what’s right” helped build and bolster the Mid-Atlantic region.

There are more officials from the Mid-Atlantic with USA Boxing than almost any other LBC, Reese said.

While team spirited and good-natured, Ali is, it seems, much like anyone who’s stepped into the ring. He likes to win. “Ranked No. 2 the last three years – finally made it to No. 1!”