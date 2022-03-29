Behind a small group of houses on the border of Lancaster city and Manheim Township, an old garage has been converted into a boxing gym.

A few heavy bags hang in the back, off to the left of the open door, and a small ring commands the front.

It’s a modest space, even by boxing gym standards, and at first glance not a likely place to train a champion.

But, that’s exactly what it is.

Christopher Lugo Jr. — he goes by C.J. — hit Atlanta the first weekend of March for the Sugar Bert WBC Green Belt tournament. There, the 9-year-old earned a championship in the 60-pound, pee wee division, got the event’s Outstanding Pee Wee award, and caught the attention of world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-3).

In the ring for the championship bout it was just Lugo (8-4) facing his more experienced adversary, Bryan Mabby of Virginia.

In the corner, and in at least three other central Pennsylvania gyms and one backyard, were the people and places that got C.J. the chance at the championship.

Christopher Lugo Sr. built the garage gym. It opened on Feb. 1, a place for his son and a few other kids to train.

It wasn’t C.J.’s first gym, but it was the elder Lugo’s best answer to his son’s request: “Dad, I want you in my corner.”

C.J. started out, unofficially, at Jinji Boxing Club in Lancaster watching his father train under coach Jinji Martinez. The elder Lugo sparred regularly, according to Martinez, but C.J. was too young to do more than hit a bag occasionally.

C.J. joined his first official gym, Lancaster City Boxing Academy, at age 7. There, he trained with coach Will Torres. He was with Torres for about two years.

He competed once against “a kid with eight fights,” Torres said, adding, “I felt he won, but he did not get the decision.”

The loss, coupled with Lugo’s opinion that C.J. wasn’t getting enough one-on-one coaching, lead to a mutual decision between Torres and Lugo to part ways last June. (Torres emphasized, in an email, that C.J. and his dad were still welcome to come by to spar.)

New place to train

Now unattached, the two Lugos tried out several gyms. For a while, they traveled to Philadelphia to train. C.J. competed several times, and made it to the semifinals of the Junior Olympic tournament last July.

Lugo also had training sessions in the backyard of his house in Columbia. Neighborhood kids would sometimes join them.

But Lugo, who works 12-hour shifts at his day job, couldn’t sustain the drives to Philadelphia. So, he found a closer option.

Enter Curt Barret Jr., also known as “Coach Mitch” of Tineo Boxing Gym in Reading.

Reading and Lancaster are known to be rivals in the often-tribal world of amateur boxing in Pennsylvania.

But, Barret said, “I took him in with open arms.”

For the past six months C.J. has worked with Barret once or twice a week.

During that same time, Lugo Sr. found a spot to build a gym—the run down garage.

With the guidance of Lancaster’s longtime boxing coach Barry Stumpf, of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, Lugo also applied for, and got, his coaches’ book from USA Boxing.

“Seeing my son go from not knowing how to throw a punch to knowing…that motivated me to be in his corner,” Lugo said. That’s where he was, for the first time, at the Sugar Bert tournament.

Barret, who also cornered for C.J., pointed out that C.J. not only won, but that he “beat both kids (that had) way more experience and way more fights.”

“That kid got a lot of heart, a lot of courage,” Barret said.

Champ takes notice

Three-time world champion Garcia thinks so too.

“He kinda reminds me of me when I was young. Charisma, character and a big heart- fighting his butt off,” the welterweight said.

Garcia is one of C.J.’s favorite boxers, and he follows him on social media. Lugo, knowing this, tagged Garcia on Instagram posts about C.J.’s Sugar Bert win.

The fight video “really caught my attention,” Garcia said.

An invitation to visit his gym, DSG Boxing Gym in Philadelphia, followed. The Lugos took him up on it.

Garcia had C.J. spar, lightly, with pro boxer Chris Colbert (16-1) a super featherweight.

The purpose?

“I wanted to see if the kid had heart,” Garcia said.

Garcia thinks C.J. has been well-schooled, he said.

C.J., now 9, certainly knows how to talk like a boxer. Speaking little, but always in motion, the young athlete said he won simply because of “more punches, more movement.”

Still, his excitement about the championship win is clear. Boxing is “the best sport,” he said, adding, “that’s what I’m good at now.”

When asked, Garcia had this advice to offer about boxing.

“Take it one day at a time,” he said. Then he expanded on the thought. There will be “good days and bad days, probably more bad than good, learn from them.”

That is how, one day, you become a world champ.

“It won’t be easy,” Garcia said, “but you’ll do it.”

As for C.J., who has had many good days these past few weeks, Garcia wishes him the best.

“I hope he succeeds,” Garcia said, “and he will if he keeps going hard.”