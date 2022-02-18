This past year he’s had two offers to buy his gym and associated ring setup business. He even had a contract and a deposit last fall, he said.

But nothing has worked out to this point. Nye wants to retire, he said, “while I’m still a good coach.”

The team in charge on Saturday might just make that possible.

Rose, who’s now coaching and helping to run classes at Nye’s, and Stauffer gave Nye a letter of intent (to purchase) and proposed putting on a boxing match.

“Sure, why not? Let’s do a show,” Nye said he told them. He’s hosted 70 amateur boxing events, and one pro, in the space. “Now, these guys are learning how to do a show.”

“It’s a great learning opportunity,” Rose said, adding, “while coach is here to provide support and guidance.”

It’s a chance to “test the water,” Stauffer said. It’s one way to make sure that purchasing the business is the “right decision for all of us,” he explained.

As much as the event is about throwing the novice organizers into the ring, it’s also about having a fun event that “gets the community out of their homes in the middle of winter,” Rose said.

Given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the event will also be available for people to watch via pay-per-view. Part of the proceeds from those tickets will be donated to Iron Leg Corp., a nonprofit organization that spreads awareness of, and raises funds for, children in need of prosthetics.

As fight coordinator, Gregory is running the show Saturday, coordinating everything from doctors and security to ushers and officials. But, at the center of it all is the ring, and the boxers that will climb into it and face off.

Buddy Mellot (2-2) works as a trainer at Nye’s. He, along with Gregory, will corner for the gym’s fighters on Saturday.

Mellot is the fourth, crucial, member of the potential dream team because he is the matchmaker, and boxing events are nothing without out well-matched boxers.

As of Thursday night, the card stood at 16 bouts. Most of the athletes are novice (10 or fewer sanctioned fights) and range in age from 10 to 28.

Nye’s Miykha Murry, 11, will make his debut against Robert Stoudt in the first bout of the night. Jordan Branch (debut), 26, and Chris Gomez (1-1), 16, of Nye’s are also scheduled to fight.

Other Lancaster boxers include Javian Colon (0-1), 12, and Jassiir Johnson (1-0), 12, of Lancaster City Boxing Academy; and Jaysonet Martinez, 14, who recently won the 2022 National Silver Gloves in his division, and Israel Alvarado, 16, of Jinji Boxing Club.

Halfway through the evening, Nye’s Zebulon “Zeb” Gregory (3-1), brother of Boaz Gregory — who got him into the sport — will face Marvin Smith (2-0), of Knockout Boxing and Fitness, Delaware.

Zeb Gregory likes to “get in there and go crazy,” he said.

The 21-year old, fighting in the 165- to 170-pound division, won his first fight in the 2021 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves and made it to the central district championships. Reflecting on the win he said he felt “blessed, like some force was behind me.”

The younger Gregory considers boxing both an art and a reprieve from life.

“This is a microcosm of life,” he said. “Box and be free.”

In addition to training, he teaches the Saturday morning class and meditates every night.

While Boaz Gregory and Rose both said they hoped Nye’s boxers would end the evening victorious (and hopefully uninjured) Zeb Gregory didn’t talk points, or knockouts.

“Having a winning mindset— you can’t lose,” he said.