Two Lancaster boxers who were scheduled to compete Saturday at the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves did not.

Boaz Gregory (3-5) of Nye’s Gym by Mellott & Gregory was on the bout sheet for a 176-pound novice match against Christopher Garcia (unattached, record unknown.) According to Gregory, Garcia withdrew from the tournament for personal reasons. So Gregory will fight this Saturday, April 1, for the championship, he said.

Alaak Deu, a 23-year-old open class fighter who trains at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, was in Detroit at the USA Boxing 2023 National Qualifier tournament on Saturday, and therefore could not compete locally that night.

Despite efforts from some officials and Deu’s coach, Will Torres, Deu’s Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves bout against Felix Quinones will not be rescheduled.

Mike Cerminaro, organizer and franchise holder of the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves, confirmed that decision via email.

Deu (9-4) fights at 125 pounds. As an open class fighter, he met the qualifications to go for a Golden Gloves national championship. He was the only Lancaster boxer registered to fight in the 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament who met the qualifications.

Torres explained via text that Deu thought that due to the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves schedule and the number of boxers in his bracket, the two tournaments would not conflict.

“I really wanted this opportunity because of the Nationals being in PA,” Torres texted.

This is the first time in its 100-year history that the National Golden Gloves has been held in Pennsylvania.

But, Torres said, Deu knew the risk and would choose the USA Boxing National Qualifiers again.

Deu made it to the quarterfinals of that tournament.