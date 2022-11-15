Christian Carr cartwheeled his coach, Damione Puopolo, across the mat. It’s a move that looks flashy but is a solid way to pass guard and gain control of your opponent.

Which Carr did, a few minutes later, taking Puopolo’s back and finishing him with a rear naked choke.

It’s exactly what Carr (1-0, pro) plans to do on Saturday in a rematch against Shawn Stefanelli (2-1, pro) at Maverick 21, an MMA event at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg.

As an amateur Carr fought six times and only lost once — to Stefanelli. That was three years ago.

He doesn’t plan to let it happen again.

Carr says he doesn’t hold a grudge but he calls the split decision “unfortunate.”

On Saturday he’s going to use his years of training — he first wrestled at age four and just earned his brown belt in Brazilian jiujitsu — and a newly found calm to definitively finish the fight.

Puopolo agreed with Carr’s prediction.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” he said, choking back a laugh. “Quite a different fight this time.”

It should be. Since graduating high school, it’s been nothing but “fight and train,” Carr said. He credits his family, and coach, for all their support.

“If I had to focus on ‘big boy jobs’ I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” Carr said.

Carr started jiujitsu training with Puopolo, at Gracie 717 in Lancaster, at 14. At 15 he won his first — all adult — tournament and expanded into kickboxing. In addition to the work at the gym, the homeschooled teen wrestled for Hempfield.

“I was always aggressive,” Carr said of his early sports years. “Coaches pushed me to compete.”

His coaches, Puopolo in particular, also earned his respect. Puopolo modeled both a work ethic and a “caringness” that Carr tries to emulate.

Puopolo supported Carr’s decision to move to MMA — the “biggest step you can take in this gym,” Carr said — and in 2017 Carr fought, and won, his first amateur MMA bout.

That win made him think, “this is something I can do,” Carr said. But he doesn’t remember anything about the fight itself.

“When I first started I didn’t remember fights after,” he said, adding, “until I saw it on video.”

When Carr climbed into the cage in early bouts, he was agitated and his thoughts chaotic. But coaching has helped him “slow things down in my head,” he said.

He wasn’t nervous during his first pro fight in August (also with Maverick, which represents Carr.) He felt comfortable in the cage. “I never felt more ‘in the moment’ the 23-year old fighter said.

And now he is maturing.

“Night and day,” is how Puopolo describes 2017 Carr and 2022 Carr.

“When he was a kid, he was a little more wild, planned less.” Puopolo said of Carr’s fight style. “Now he’s very calculating. He listens better, knows when to lay back, which is important,” Puopolo added.

Not just “lay back” but, if all goes according to plan, spend lots of time in back control — his specialty, Carr said.

Stefanelli, 29, should know a bit about back control. He, too, was also a wrestler in high school, and graduated with a winning record.

Now Stefanelli, of Southampton, trains out of Grindhouse MMA & Fitness. He’s been working on striking the past few years, according to his manager, and one of his coaches, Jerry Bradley.