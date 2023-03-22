Christian Dejesus only has one loss on his record – and it hurt.

It happened during the 2021 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament and Dejesus doesn’t want to feel that way again, he said.

So, on Saturday, at the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves, the 119-pound 15-year-old plans to win.

He’s been training for it, following in his father’s footsteps to put in the work at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center with coach Barry Stumpf.

Dejesus, a sophomore at Manheim Township, even gave up football in favor of boxing.

To get the W, Dejesus (3-1) will have to take out another Lancaster boxer, Noah Rivera (3-0) of Ground Zero Boxing Club.

It will be Rivera’s first tournament. He’s not nervous. “I feel great,” Rivera said. “I feel really good about it.”

Rivera, a freshman at Manheim Central, also plans to win. He’s training hard, putting in longer workouts to prep for the match. He’s also having fun and plans to do that on Saturday too.

“It’s fun; the experience is great,” Rivera said. “Walking out … kind of like on stage, you see the entire crowd and you gotta win.”

Rivera’s coach, David Rivera (no relation), mirrored his boxer’s crowd-based enthusiasm.

“He fights better in front of a crowd,” coach Rivera said. “We have high expectations for him.”

Dejesus has a game plan, though. In addition to the extra training, with a focus on sparring and cardio, he knows what he’ll do for the first few seconds in the ring. He plans to “be patient, analyze the other person and go off of that,” he said.

Dejesus vs. Rivera is, according to their respective coaches, the first fight of the night on a multi-bout card. (Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves organizers redacted information about bouts involving minors in a sheet provided to LNP | LancasterOnline, citing liability concerns.)

Three other fights will pit Lancaster boxers against athletes representing gyms across central Pennsylvania.

Trenton Dunning (2-0) climbed the three flights of stairs leading to the door of Finefrock & Stumpf a year ago. He’s been boxing ever since.

“I needed a distraction and it totally took over my life,” Dunning said. (Although, he does maintain his own business as a painter.)

“I thought I’d enjoy it and it’s like I live here now,” Dunning said. He’s won two fights which “makes all the sweat in this place worth it,” he said.

Fighting at 132 pounds, against Michael Diaz Acevedo (1-1), of Indio’s Boxing Gym, Dunning is “ready to get in there, give it what I got,” he said.

For Boaz Gregory (3-5), this year is a series of firsts. Gregory, along with coach Buddy Mellott, just took over the former Nye’s Gym. So, for the Golden Gloves tournament, he’s both coaching a team and boxing, representing Nye’s Gym by Mellott & Gregory.

“I describe the workout and then we’re out there doing the work together,” Gregory said of his approach to the dual role.

Coaching and cornering is, for Gregory, visceral and just as united. “When I’m coaching them, it feels like I’m in there with them,” Gregory said. When your boxer takes a hit, “you feel it too, especially gut shots.” The balancing act worked out well at the first event of the Golden Gloves. Thomas Rodriguez (1-2), of Nye’s, took home a championship belt.

This weekend, it’s Gregory’s turn in the ring. He’s scheduled to battle Christopher Garcia (unattached, record unknown) in a 176-pound novice bout. The winner will advance to the championships on April 1.

The bout sheet also lists a match between Alaak Deu, a 23-year-old open class fighter who trains at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, and Felix Quinones, age 27.

At press time, Deu was in Detroit at the USA Boxing 2023 National Qualifier tournament. Coach Will Torres could not confirm Deu’s participation in Saturday’s Golden Gloves.