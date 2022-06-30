Saturday night’s amateur boxing show, “Changing of the Guard,” at Nye’s Gym was coach Terry Nye’s last dance, and he went out in style.

The main event of the evening pitted Nye’s Zeb Gregory (5-1) against Christian “Cas” Salomone (5-1), unattached, in a light heavyweight match.

Gregory started out aggressive, throwing three-punch combos punctuated by hard, audible exhalations of “huh, huh, huh!”

Against the ropes in the first minute, Salomone recovered and landed a few shots.

From Gregory’s corner came the call to “let your hands go!”

Nye, from the audience, was more specific. “Up and a hook!” he yelled over the first few rows of the crowd.

In round two, Gregory did both. Opening with a solid jab, he then let his hands fly and the combos connected. His defense, much improved over round one, let him close in on Salomone, who once again found himself on the ropes.

Visibly tired, Gregory lost some steam (and his mouth guard) in round three while Salomone upped his game a few notches. In the last 10 seconds of the fight, the two traded blows, neither yielding until the bell.

The unanimous win went to Gregory.

It was “an honor,” Gregory said, to “give (Nye) a win at his last show. It means everything.”

The fight itself was against his toughest opponent yet, 22-year-old Gregory said of Salomone, adding, “He really made me battle.”

“I lost. It is what it is.” Salomone said, although it was clear he was upset by his first loss. Gregory is a “good competitor,” he said, adding, “this won’t be the last time he sees me.”

There were 10 bouts total on Saturday’s card, and each fight was respectable. Even fighters making their debuts – there were six – showed skill and determination.

The night started out with two losses for Nye’s team and a win for Lancaster’s Ground Zero Boxing.

Azul “Blue” Gomez, 12, gave it her all in the opening bout against Latorie Jackson, 10, of Cameron Street Gym.

“Talk about a brawl,” Nye commented during the first round, in which neither athlete showed any hesitation about mixing it up. After three full rounds, the split decision win went to Jackson.

Isiah Rodriguez (3-1) of Ground Zero said he felt good about his win over Andrew Waywright (record unknown, unattached).

“I don’t know how to explain … just a lot of adrenalin,” Rodriguez, 11, gasped out minutes after he left the ring.

Ground Zero’s Noah Rivera (debut) then took on, and beat, Nye’s Thomas Rodriguez (record unknown) in bout three.

A ref stoppage gave the win to Jinji Boxing Club’s Richard Freytes (debut) over Nye’s Tyler Stab (record unknown).

Freytes, who’s been training for eight months, has been “going through stuff” for the last two years, he said, having lost both his house and family.

His anger came out in the ring in the controlled fury of his first round. He nailed Stab with two hard shots in near succession, earned an eight over Stab, and the fight was over seconds later.

Nye’s Erika Rodriguez made her debut against Capital Punishment’s Sarah Reidy, also debuting. In a contest that was too close to call at the beginning of the third round, Rodriguez displayed confidence, determination and a jab-straight-right combo that won the fight, via ref stoppage.

Apparently unaware of her victory, Rodriguez stood at the side of the ring as the referee spoke to the judges. Again coaching from a seat in the crowd, Nye called out to his fighter, “You won, you won, you won! Put your hands up!”

In one of the best battles of the night, Nye’s Fannie Fisher (4-1) and Taylor Jakavick of Rob’s Fight Club traded head shots and body blows in a show of skill and conditioning that wowed the crowd.

At the final bell, the two women, laughing and beaming, stood center ring, waiting for the decision. Seconds ticked by. A shout of “great fight girls, great fight” cut into the silence. Finally, the announcement came: Fisher got the win.

Nye’s team also won, via split decision, when 16-year-old Chris Gomes (2-2), fighting at 135 pounds, went up against Alan Guerrero (unattached, record unknown).

By the end of the sold-out show, Nye’s team had racked up four wins and three losses.

As officials, friends and fans left the balloon-festooned gym, cupcakes in hand, they greeted Nye, wished him well and thanked him for his contributions to boxing.

Nye also offered thanks to “everyone for supporting the event and the gym all these years.”

While it was Nye’s last show, he’s made sure the show will go on. Boaz Gregory and Buddy Mellott, who have trained with Nye for years, are taking over the gym.

A night of amateur boxing is tentatively scheduled for September.