On Dec. 11, 15-year-old Jerimiah Munoz stepped into the ring for his fourth fight in USA Boxing’s 2021 National Championships. It was the championship bout, and Munoz faced Kaipo Gallegos, a 17-time national champion — and the top-seeded contender.

Three two-minute rounds later, Munoz jumped, his shoulders clearing the top rope in the ring, his wrapped hands clenched, his expression a warrior’s battle cry of victory.

With that victory, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Munoz, a bantamweight with a record of 27-12, moved to No. 1 in the country in his class earned a spot on the 2022 USA Boxing Junior National team.

It’s a first, not just for Munoz and the team at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, where he trains, but for Lancaster.

“He is the first boxer from Lancaster to represent the Middle Atlantic Association to have made the National team,” Jamil Ali, president of the USA Boxing’s Middle Atlantic Association, wrote in an email.

“That is an amazing accomplishment for such a young boxer. He was able to accomplish this goal by beating the best boxers in the country — which isn’t an easy task. ... I’m so proud of him.”

Munoz said his main thought about winning was simply, “Wow! I did that!”

He did.

He entered the tournament ranked at No. 8. He was coming off a string of losses and bad calls made during a year where opportunities to fight were few because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said his coach, Will Torres.

At his first USA Boxing Nationals — although he’s previously competed in and won other national tournaments — he fought daily, taking on boxers with multiple national championships under their belts in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Munoz, a contained young man given to answering questions with short responses, doesn’t call himself a champion. The McCaskey sophomore, however, does proudly sport the bright blue jacket that says “National Champion.”

He calls himself a hard worker, and Torres agrees.

Munoz “always makes weight, he’s disciplined, on board. … He puts in the work,” Torres said.

That includes training on days the gym has been closed.

That discipline and work resulted in Munoz’s excellent conditioning, which made a difference at Nationals.

“Once I make weight, I’m confident,” Munoz said.

Discipline was clearly in play during the tournament. Each day Munoz would weigh in, then get breakfast. He’s in good enough shape that he could, and did, eat waffles most mornings.

Then it was time to rest before each fight. The first day, Munoz knocked off the rust, he said. It also set up the rhythm for the next few days: fight, win, eat dinner, rest, train for 45 minutes — and do it all again at starting at 6 the next morning.

Each day Munoz felt like he was fighting really well; “not feeling tired or out of shape,” he said.

The final fight

Going into his final fight, Munoz said he knew he was “on point and sharp.”

Still, Gallegos, who trains in Las Vegas, was a next-level opponent. He had an astonishing record of 95-5 in March and is a well-known name in the world of amateur boxing.

Munoz knew all that, but it didn’t throw him off his game.

“When I walked into the fight, I wasn’t nervous,” he said.

“He’s standing in my way, I gotta get past him,” he said of his mindset. “I trained hard. It’s not going to be easy, but I can get down.”

Munoz swept round one and won round two in a split decision. He said he was “super confident” going into round three.

But, at the end of the round, while he thought he won, “anything can happen,” he said. It wasn’t until the fight was called that he launched himself into the air in celebration.

And for Munoz, the end of the fight was really a beginning.

Ending a year on top

Becoming part of the USA Boxing Junior National team — also called the Junior High Performance Squad — will open doors and put Munoz on the radar of USA Boxing, Torres said.

It means an invitation to train at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There’s now a possibility of competing at the international level, which Munoz called “amazing.”

But first, he’s leaping at “a chance to go out and train (with) the best of the best.”

Munoz wasn’t the only boxer from Lancaster to compete at Nationals this year. Jasiah Ortiz, who also trains at Lancaster City Boxing and fights at about 145 pounds, was favored after his win at the Silver Gloves National Championships in September. He beat a boxer from Texas but went down via split decision in the quarterfinals.

And Jaysonett Caleb Martinez, who trains with his father, Jinji Martinez, at Jinji’s Boxing Club, entered the tournament with only seven fights to his name. Fighting at 138 pounds, the younger Martinez took on two seasoned amateur fighters, making it to the final. There, he lost unanimously to Juan Rivera, also of Pennsylvania.

But the losses shouldn’t devastate, as Munoz’s story shows. After the 2021 he had, and the long odds against him at the Nationals, he’s ending the year on top.

Reflecting on that, Munoz said, “No matter what, anything’s possible if you put in the effort and have the right mindset.”