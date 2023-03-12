LEBANON — Thomas Rodriguez stepped into the ring Saturday for his first tournament bout with two losses and zero wins on his record. The 13-year-old climbed out a champion.

“Honestly, it might be the coolest way to have your first win,” Boaz Gregory, who coaches Rodriguez at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory, said with a grin.

Rodriguez, (1-2), was one of two Lancaster boxers on the card at the first event of the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Tournament, part of the 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves. The night of amateur boxing was held at Lebanon’s Eagles Club.

Rodriguez, fighting at 114 pounds, met Kenneth Collazo (unattached, record unknown) in three 90-second rounds.

Rodriguez landed a body shot early in round one, and earned his first eight-count over Collazo, who was visibly in pain. The eight-counts on Collazo continued, with two in round two, but he stayed in the fight.

In the third round Rodriguez tossed out at least four fast one-two combos, landing most of the punches. Collazo got one last standing eight, but he made it to the final bell.

Besides winning, the body shot that brought on the first eight-count was Rodriguez’s favorite part of the fight, he said.

Gregory and his coaching partner, Buddy Mellot, both commented on Rodriguez’s “calm.”

“He did good; calmed down after the first round,” Mellott said.

This year, in their division, it was only Rodriguez and Collazo. As Mellott said, they “put on a great fight.” Rodriguez took home the belt, and Collazo got a shoutout from franchise holder and event organizer Mike Cerminaro for having “a lot of heart.”

The second Lancaster boxer, Shakur Greaves, a 21-year-old super heavyweight, also took home his first win.

Greaves, who trains with Barry Stumpf and Juan Vasquez at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, had three fights going into the night. His record now stands at 1-3, and he will advance in the tournament, next fighting April 1 for the championship. (Boxers advance after a win when there are multiple competitors in the bracket.)

Greaves’ opponent Saturday, Aaron McCuller (1-3) of Harrisburg’s Cameron Street Boxing Club, was, as his coach Ricky Clark said, quick.

McCuller, 27, came out fast and furious. He landed several head shots before he and Greaves traded jabs. But amateur boxing is all about targeted, effective punches not chaotic combos.

That’s where Greaves had the upper hand, as well as a solid uppercut. The southpaw worked his jab, defended from the ropes, and while he threw fewer combos than Greaves, the shots counted.

“I beat myself,” McCuller said after the fight. He sat — his size overwhelming the plastic chair — sweaty, tired and shaking his head. “I let the crowd and the excitement get to me.”

Greaves, by contrast, was on his feet, vibrating with adrenaline and surrounded by fans and family.

“I’ve been working hard for this,” he said. “I came out, bit down and got the win — all glory to God.”

The next event in the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves is scheduled for March 25, at St. Luke’s Sports Center, in Whitehall. Four Lancaster boxers are currently on the card.