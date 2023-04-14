“You’re either fighting or you’re not,” Zeb Gregory said.

Fight. It’s both a statement and the plan. The Gregory brothers, Zeb and Boaz, fresh off wins at the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves, will show up at the tournament's regional championships Saturday night in Chester, and fight.

“I never know anything about any opponents,” said Zeb Gregory (7-0), the younger of the brothers, whose given name is Zebulun.

“It doesn’t matter who, or how they train,” he continued. “I know what I have to do — fight my best.”

Both athletes train at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory. Boaz Gregory (5-5) also coaches.

The plan — don’t make a plan — fits the sport.

“With how unpredictable (amateur boxing is) ... if you go in with a specific plan” it might work against you, Boaz Gregory said.

The Gregory game plan was echoed by two more Lancaster boxers who have made it to the regional level.

Shakur (Jahsaan) Greaves (2-3) turned a three-fight losing streak into a win and then a championship during the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Tournament. The heavyweight — he currently weighs in at 257 pounds, and is boxing as a novice in the 203+ class — trains at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center.

A man of few words, Greaves has a very simple plan: “My goal — just keep winning.”

But simple doesn’t mean easy. Greaves, age 22, is set to battle 24-year-old Justin Litz (6-3) of Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness. The gym is run by Tim Witherspoon Jr. (10-5) a former pro welterweight and the son of former heavyweight world champion Tim Witherspoon (55-13).

To have a Finefrock & Stumpf boxer go up against that kind of legacy had coach Barry Stumpf grinning and shaking his head. Stumpf’s been boxing, coaching and training in Lancaster for over 40 years. He’s confident in Greaves, but it’s a different fight when there’s a championship — and a shot at a state championship — on the line.

Trenton Dunning (4-0) also trains at Finefrock & Stumpf. His thoughts were punctuated with the whip-thwack sound of his rope as he jumped, never missing a beat.

“I don’t know this guy. I don’t know what I’m up against,” said Dunning, who likes to win, but doesn’t want to underestimate his opponent.

In this case the opponent is Amir Wilson (record unknown) of the Lonnie Young Rec Center in Philly. The two will face off early in the evening, fighting at 132 pounds, sub-novice.

The “no plan” plan that Lancaster is taking into the ring is not as flippant as it seems. All the boxers have been training, and training hard.

“I didn’t train this hard to get this far to lose,” Greaves said.

Training for, and during, a tournament is different, Boaz Gregory said. Fighters muststay in a “steady, constant, state of being ready to fight,” he said, emphasizing, “not just spar- fight!”

This week he’ll be opposite Rancy Slanger (6-2) of Wardogs Boxing Club.

Bill Kane, who coaches Slanger, describes the young man as humble, and said he’d had a great camp.

“(Boaz Gregory) looks like he’s got a lot of energy. We’re well prepared for that,” Kane said.

Zeb Gregory said that in tournaments, it’s “tunnel vision.”

And he’s in it for one thing.

“To win it all,” he said.

To do that, he’ll have to beat Roy Moore (3-2) of Must Fight Boxing Club.

“We train hard,” Dan Mullarkey, said of his team at Must Fight. He expects the 165-pound novice contest between Gregory and Moore to be competitive.

“You wanna stay in this game — win, lose or draw — you gotta step up,” said Mullarkey, president of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves and a former pro heavyweight.

Zeb Gregory said he’d do just that — once he’s in the ring.

“I’ll see how he moves in the ring,” he said of Moore, “and adapt.”

It’s not a complicated plan, but clearly it’s one that works — Gregory is undefeated.

Also key to getting the W, Gregory said: “You have to expect the unexpected.”

Amateur boxing, even national tournaments, are rife with the unexpected. Opponents drop out days before the fight, boxers don’t make weight, bouts are added and dropped from the card up until the first bell of the night.

On Wednesday, Stumpf and Mullarkey had just agreed to put two other Finefrock & Stumpf boxers in the show, in match bouts.

Six weeks into the tournament, the switch-ups and pivots don’t throw Lancaster’s boxers.

Dunning, no longer jumping rope, took a step, then turned back.

“It don’t make a difference, honestly,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s just me and him in there.”