C.J. “Baby GOAT” Lugo (23-9), boxing in the bantam division for the first time, earned a bronze medal at the USA Boxing 2023 National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival recently.

Jamil Ali, president of the Mid-Atlantic LBC, was at the Junior Olympics.

“Chris Lugo (C.J.) did an awesome job,” Ali said via text.

The tournament, held in Lubbock, Texas, on June 5-11, was the third Junior Olympics for the 11-year-old, and his third bronze from the annual event.

It was nice to get the medal, and C.J. — the Central Manor Elementary student’s given name is Christopher Jr.— definitely likes “the fighting stuff,” he said. But, the “goal is get first next time.”

Christopher Lugo Sr. coaches his son, and the two are definitely in the same corner when it comes to that goal — and how to get there.

“Jabs — more jabs,” C.J. said.

“He did excellent,” Lugo Sr. said of his son’s accomplishments in the tournament. C.J. fought twice, winning both bouts by unanimous decision, before advancing to the semifinals.

Lugo Sr., who resides in Columbia, points to C.J. sticking to the game plan to make it that far. He “did everything he had to do,” Lugo Sr. said.

But losing by one point in the semifinals, via split decision, means it’s time to re-work the plan.

“The jab is the key,” Lugo Sr. said.

According to an email from USA boxing, there were 16 male boxers in the bantam division at the 2023 Junior Olympic tournament.

It is a ranking event, so athletes can climb, or fall, in the national rankings based on their performance.

New rankings had not yet been announced when this edition of LNP went to press, but Lugo Sr. expects his son to be in the top 10.

In December, at the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships, the Lugos hope to make it to the finals, win and climb the ranks.

Between now and then the duo, who aren’t affiliated with any gyms and train everywhere from the YMCA to local parks, have club shows and sparring on their personal training card.

Club shows are a great place to learn, to work on that jab, because a loss isn’t as consequential, Lugo Sr. pointed out.

As for being his son’s coach, sans gym and team, it’s what C.J. wants, Lugo Sr. said.

“He just likes to be — to work — by himself,” Lugo Sr. said. The dad/coach takes his role, and his son’s goals, seriously enough to work third shift at Harley-Davidson. That way he is free to train with C.J. in the afternoons.

“I go by what he says,” Lugo Sr. said, adding, “He’s the boss — he’s the one that’s fighting.”