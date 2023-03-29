Lancaster City Boxing Academy’s team has returned triumphant from a trip to the USA Boxing 2023 National Qualifier tournament, held March 18-25 in Detroit.

In total, the team earned four gold medals and two bronzes at the event. Coaches Will Torres and Ray Simpson cornered for their boxers.

Jasiah Ortiz (38-13) age 16, won gold in the Youth 17-18 147-pound division. He’s currently ranked No. 2 in the nation in the division.

Milla Torres (3-0), age 8 and the daughter of Will Torres, won gold in the Pee Wee 55-pound division, while Major Seth (7-1), age 8, won gold in the Pee Wee 50-pound division. Javian Matias (14-6), age 10, took gold in the Bantam 11-12 55-pound division.

Bringing home third-place finishes for the gym were Jerimiah Munoz (42-16), age 16, who took bronze in the Youth 17-18 125-pound division, and Myles Simpson (13-12), age 10, who took bronze in the Bantam 11-12 65-pound division.