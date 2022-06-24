The title of Saturday’s boxing event says it all: Terry Nye’s Retirement Show — Changing of the Guard to Buddy Mellott and Boaz Gregory.

The doors for the amateur boxing show, at Nye’s Gym, open at 6 p.m. When the last coach, official, boxer or fan leaves that night, the doors will also close on Terry Nye’s career as a coach.

Nye has trained amateur and professional athletes in martial arts and combat sports — including karate (he’s an eighth degree black belt), kickboxing and boxing — for decades. He’s put on about 100 shows, he said. But, this will be his last.

“I’ve always taught and lead by example,” Nye said. But the years have taken a toll — a torn hamstring that ended his kickboxing, elbows that are “shot” from holding mitts. From behind the counter in the narrow reception area of his gym, he held out his right arm, now slightly, and permanently, bent at the elbow.

“Fifty years, 50 years I’ve been in the fight game,” he said. “I want to retire while I’m still on top of my game as a coach.”

Saturday’s show certainly proves that Nye is still in the game. The all-amateur card has nine boxers from his gym scheduled to fight out of the red corner. In the blue corner are competitors from gyms as close as Lancaster’s Jinji Boxing Club and as far away as Pittsburgh.

Some familiar fighters will represent Nye’s, including Zeb Gregory, 22 years old and 4-1 in February, fighting at 165 pounds; and Chris Gomes, 16 and 1-2 in February, at 135 pounds.

There are three women’s matchups on the card, including Nye’s Tara Kreider (record unknown) taking on Krista DeLeo, previously of Lancaster City Boxing Club, who had her debut fight in 2017.

Nye, 72, opened Nye’s Gym in 1986. He bought the gym’s current building in 1997, investing in it and renovating extensively over the years.

The business deal with Mellott and Gregory is that they will lease the building from Nye and continue to operate the gym under the name “Nye’s Gym by Mellott and Gregory.” Both Mellott and Gregory trained under Nye for years. The plan is to keep the current training and class schedule in place, Nye said.

Nye’s Retirement Show will take place Saturday at Nye’s Gym, 1130 Marshall Ave., Lancaster. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40. The event will be livestreamed, for a $20 fee, at nyesgymppv.com.