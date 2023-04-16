CHESTER — “That was a good shot,” Trenton Dunning said with a grin.

Understatement. It was a championship shot.

In the first round of Dunning’s 132-pound, sub-novice 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves regional championship match against Amir Wilson on Saturday night at Harrah’s Casino, the ref called an eight on Dunning.

Dunning stood in the corner, visibly annoyed as the ref counted.

On “eight,” Dunning crossed the ring and threw one punch. The left hook nailed Wilson, he went down hard, and the ref called the fight for Dunning.

Dunning (5-0) was nearly as stunned as Wilson, and the crowd, at the dramatic finish.

“I was a little irritated I got an eight-count,” Dunning admitted. “I threw one as soon as I came out and ... damn, it landed!”

“That was not an eight-count,” coach Barry Stumpf, said questioning the ref’s choice. “But it (ticked Dunning) off.”

Dunning was the first Lancaster boxer to earn a regional championship on Saturday. Dunning and the other victors will advance to the 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves state championships.

Shakur (Jahsaan) Greaves (3-3) also trains with Stumpf at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center. In a close, hard-hitting heavyweight (203+ pounds, novice division) battle against Justin Litz (6-4) of Witherspoon Boxing & Fitness, Greaves held his own. The two young men pounded each other, trading body and head shots in the first round.

Greaves came out strong in the second, but got an eight-count called on him when Litz landed a right. Greaves, determined, went right back to work despite a bloody nose.

In the third round Greaves took one on the chin, but barely flinched. He thumped Litz in the head with a one-two combo just before the bell.

For the first time, in those seconds before the fight was called, Greaves looked nervous.

He won by decision, and is now his division’s regional champion.

Greaves, and Stumpf, gave props to Litz.

“He’s good,” Greaves said, adding that they both kept the pressure up.

“He brought out the best in you,” Stumpf told Greaves, clearly happy at the outcome of the fight.

Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory also had two boxers on the championship bout sheet. The Gregory brothers, Boaz and Zeb, both fought in the novice division.

At 165, Zeb Gregory (8-0) took on, and beat, Roy Moore (3-3) of Must Fight Boxing Club.

The battle opened with Gregory closing in on Moore in near-chaotic fury. His stance wide, Gregory hit hard and fast.

From the corner, coaches Buddy Mellott and J.D. Deshong shouted, “Take your time, Zeb!”

Moore, a southpaw, landed a hard body shot at the end of round one, and came out aggressively in round two. It looked like a more even match — until Gregory hit Moore with an uppercut, then pelted him with a one-two-one combo.

Moore got a standing eight.

Gregory’s targeted combos earned him another eight over Moore early in round three.

“Zeb, keep doing that, keep doing that!” his coaches yelled. He did, driving Moore into the corner. The ref stopped the fight and the win went to Gregory.

“My corner said I gotta finish it,” he said. The boxer went into the third round looking for a knock out.

“In the third round … hit, move, hit, move … I don’t like decisions,” he said.

Gregory is decisively a champion, undefeated, and said he feels “awesome.”

“Moments like this, it’s good to feel that love. I kind of (by winning) give it back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Boaz Gregory (5-6) did not feel the love Saturday.

His match against Rancy Slanger (7-2) of Wardogs Boxing Club was decent, but Slanger had the height and reach advantage, and knew how to use it.

“No win tonight,” Gregory said after the bout, which went three full rounds.

Slanger was good at hitting, even when Gregory was on the inside, and keeping his distance.

“(Boaz) was great — has a lot of energy,” Slanger said, adding, “he’s a strong guy.”

Siblings Erika and Thomas Rodriguez also train at Nye’s by Boaz & Mellott. Each fought Saturday in match bouts before the championship events.

Thomas Rodriguez (2-2), fresh off a Central Pennsylvania Golden championship win, won again Saturday.

Erika Rodriguez, who studied ballet for years, went toe-to-toe, literally, with a young woman — Caroline was the only name provided — from Altoona. The two, both 19, were well-matched, neither giving ground for all three rounds. But the judge’s decision went to the Altoona boxer.

“It felt good,” Erika Rodriguez said despite the loss. “I’m excited just to be here. I think it was a good fight.”

Far from defeated, she said she plans to “get better at fighting different people.”

Finefrock & Stumpf’s Emmanuel Pentz, now 2-0, was also matched Saturday. He went one round with Hakim Whitaker (1-2) but the ref stopped the fight at the start of round two.

“He was a good fighter until the end,” Pentz said, adding, “I don’t know what happened.”

Whitaker, inhaler in hand, simply said, “asthma.”

“He did good, though,” Whitaker said of Pentz.

The final event of the 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament, the state championships, will be held this Saturday, April 22, in Lawrenceville.