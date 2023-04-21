The 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves are set to continue Saturday, April 22, with the tournament’s state championship bouts.

But no Lancaster boxers will be there.

“Open class is the elite tournament,” said Dan Mullarkey, president and franchise holder of the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves. Those boxers “have priority and seniority,” he explained when describing how this weekend’s bout sheet was being set.

While there are exceptions, USA Boxing generally defines an open class boxer as someone who — as a junior, youth, senior or master boxer — has competed in at least 10 sanctioned boxing matches.

The three Lancaster athletes who triumphed at regionals last week are sub-novice and novice boxers. So, while champions on both the central and regional levels, they’ve fought their last rounds in the 2023 tournament.

Coach Barry Stumpf, of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, has two newly victorious Pennsylvania Golden Gloves regional champs training with him: Trenton Dunning (5-0) is a sub-novice boxer who fights at 132-pounds, and Shakur (Jahsaan) Greaves (3-3) is a heavyweight currently fighting as a novice.

Stumpf had hoped to take both to the state championships.

“I’m very disappointed with the outcome of this,” he said, then added, “Extremely.”

But Mullarkey pointed out that there are 17 open weight classes — eight female and nine male — that get first chance at being on the card. If there’s a match between two regional champs in one of those classes, that fight gets the spot.

“Then put in the equation — no one to match up for them,” Mullarkey said of the Lancaster boxers.

Matching is a multi-faceted task. A boxer’s weight, division, and record are all considered when pairing two athletes for a bout.

But, rules for who can advance in a tournament are usually more clear. For instance, registration just opened for the inaugural USA Boxing Women’s Championships, which will take place this July in Ohio. The USA Boxing website says, in several places, that the event will be open to novice and open female boxers, in all age divisions from peewee to masters.

Boaz Gregory (3-3), who with Buddy Mellott coaches at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory, said he was confused at the decision to leave Lancaster boxers off the card.

His brother, Zeb Gregory (8-0), who trains at Nye’s, won regionals in the 165-pound novice division last Saturday. The brothers thought they were headed to states.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t tell us that last week. Or before the tournament,” Boaz Gregory said. “Because we would have just went open class before the tournament started if they told us that.”

Boaz Gregory said that as a brother he is angry, and as a coach he’s confused.

Mullarkey said a few boxers from central Pennsylvania are still fighting at states.

York’s Deatwon Young has nearly 30 fights, according to his coach, Antwon Dorm Sr. of Stick-N-Move Boxing.

Young, fighting at 165 pounds in the open class, won regionals. He is heading to states, according to Dorm and Mullarkey.

But, as of Friday afternoon, Dorm said he still did not have a bout sheet for the event.