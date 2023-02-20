Major Seth, at 8 years old, registered for the Silver Gloves tournament with two fights under his belt — and came home with a championship.

Earlier this month, in Independence, Missouri, the young fighter fought, and won, three days in a row at the 2023 National Silver Gloves, a USA Boxing sanctioned tournament.

The series of wins, preceded by a walkover at states and a victory at regionals, puts his name on the growing roster of Lancaster boxers who are national champions.

Seth, a third-grader at the School District of Lancaster’s Wickersham Elementary, has been training at Lancaster City Boxing Academy since late 2020.

Video of Seth captured by his coach, Will Torres, shows a kid who bounces and dances in the ring, waiting for the fight to be called. That energy made the Pee-Wee a “fan favorite,” Torres said.

But, in his home gym, Seth is quieter. Serious dark eyes looked over his near-oversized gloves as he recently dealt with a photographer and interview questions.

Seth feels “good” about the triumph, he said. The first fight at nationals was tough to win. But after that, “all I had to do was use the jab,” he said.

It worked, clearly. Maybe because of the reason Seth walked into the gym, with his older brother Isaiah Kahm, in the first place.

“I feel like, that, this was my sport — that I needed to do it,” Seth said.

Almost three years later, he knows what he likes best: fighting.

“I get to fight people and train,” he said.

Then he stressed his point, saying, “I get to spar, fight people hard! I like that.”

Seth’s teammate Lisander Fabian (6-1), age 11, stepped into the ring at the National Silver Gloves undefeated. Fighting at 101 pounds, Fabian lost to a southpaw from New Jersey in the semifinals, according to Torres.

Fabian, who attends the city’s Reynolds Middle School, has been training for a year. His one loss so far makes him want to “get better — not lose again,” he said.

Jinji Boxing Club’s Jaysonet (Caleb) Martinez, (17-7), age 15, also made it to nationals this year. Fighting in the Junior Men’s Division at 138 pounds, Martinez made it to the semifinals. But, unlike at the 2022 Silver Gloves, he didn’t earn the win. However, the McCaskey East student did maintain his No. 1 ranking with USA Boxing.

In March, Lancaster boxing gyms will send teams to two other tournaments: The 2023 USA Boxing National Qualifiers in Detroit, Michigan, and the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves — a qualifier for the regional, state and national Golden Gloves.