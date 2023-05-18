On Saturday night, James “No Chill” Bernadin (10-0-1, 6 knockouts) is slated to fight for the North American Boxing Federation super lightweight title.

The match is at the top of the card, along with Mikenna Tansley (7-2, 2 knockouts) defending her NABF and WBA Continental Americas titles against Brittany Sims (3-3, 2 knockouts), at a King’s Promotions event in Philadelphia.

If Bernadin defeats Ivan Jimenez (7-1-2, 4 knockouts) he’ll continue his winning streak, earn another purse, and a get a belt.

When Bernadin was offered the chance, though, he didn’t want the belt, he said.

The NABF has been around since 1968. The organization sanctions professional boxing championships in North America. But Bernadin didn’t think being an NABF champion was worth the price of the belt — the actual price.

Pro boxers pay a sanctioning fee for their belts. Each title fight has a new belt made just for that match, and boxers keep their belts.

If Bernadin wins, as he says he plans to, it will cost him $800 for the belt, according to his manager, promoter, and event organizer Marshall Kauffman, head of King’s Promotions.

There’s also the fact that multiple organizations from the World Boxing Organization to the International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Council dangle chances at titles and belts that don’t necessarily further a boxer’s career. So many that world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. (50-0) in 2020 went on an epic rant on Showtime Boxing about the number of championships, and the cost of sanctioning fees to boxers.

So, what would a title, and a belt, do for Bernadin?

It would boost his rank and put him on the radar of the WBC, Mark Abrams, King’s Promotions, said.

The NABF super lightweight title, which is currently vacant, is “regionally prestigious,” Abrams said, adding that the organization is also affiliated with the WBC.

Bernadin is currently ranked No. 16 in the U.S. and No. 57 in the world in the lightweight division. The chance to move up in both is what ultimately convinced him to take the fight. He’s trying to stay at, and make a name for himself, at 135 pounds. This fight could be a big step in that direction.

If he wins.

“It’s gonna be a good fight for me, a stepping stone to get serious,” Bernadin said.

He and his team at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, under coach Will Torres, have been doing “the best work we can,” he said.

Bernadin even spent two days in Brooklyn, New York, sparring with Richardson Hitchens (16-0, 7 knockouts) who is currently ranked as the No. 6 lightweight in the US, and No. 10 in the world. (Hitchens is also indefinitely suspended in New York.)

In the ring, Bernadin always looks for the knockout, he said, but added, “I’ll go 8 (rounds) if we go 8.”

Half-joking, half-serious, Bernadin pointed out, “I don’t get paid for overtime — first-round knockout is better for me.”