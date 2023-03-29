James Bernadin (10-0-1) has exactly one three-minute round to prove that he has what it takes to win a new way.

Bernadin, a pro boxer who trains at Lancaster City Boxing Academy with coach Will Torres, is part of Team Combat League’s inaugural event, which kicks off Thursday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.

TCL is, according to a news release, a new concept in boxing that pits teams representing individual cities against each other. Fights are scheduled weekly, for 12 weeks, with top teams going to a showdown for the finale.

Bernadin is part of the Philadelphia Smoke, coached by that city’s Lando Rosa. The Smoke will battle the Las Vegas Hustle in six different weight classes, including female featherweight. Bernadin has moved up to welterweight, 147-pounds, which he will maintain for the full twelve weeks of the season.

The combat sport differs from traditional boxing in that each fighter only fights a one-round bout. TCL’s website states that each round is scored individually, points awarded count toward their respective team’s totals, and the team with the most points wins.

Reached by phone, Bernadin didn’t have much information about his latest career move. He knew he was on the team, but didn’t know who he was going to fight tonight.

“I know I’m gonna win,” he said.

Torres was equally without details. His boxer went to Philly, got on the bus Wednesday to head to the weigh-in, and was set to fight the next night.

None of this is new to Torres and Bernadin, though. Multiple times Bernadin has been matched and re-matched up to, and including, the day before he fights. In this case, working out the contract details slowed down the flow of basic information.

With all the paperwork done, though, Torres summed up Bernadin’s new opportunity.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I hope the show does well.”