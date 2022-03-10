Lancaster’s James Bernadin (5-0) heads to The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem this Friday, March 11, to go head-to-head with New Jersey’s Kevin Asmat (6-2).

The six-round, 135-pound bout has been months in the making.

Asmat was Bernadin’s original opponent for a scheduled bout in November, but dropped out with an injury. Bernadin was then matched with two other fighters who also withdrew before finally facing off against Edgar Torres (8-2-1).

Bernadin stopped Torres in the first round, officially making the lead-up to the fight far more dramatic than the fight itself.

Asmat, too, stopped his last opponent. In Jun, 2019, he went up against Weusi Johnson, (3-20), and won in round three.

Although Asmat hasn’t had a pro fight since, Will Torres, who coaches Bernadin at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, said Asmat had good experience.

Asmat has a solid record, with five of his six wins by knockout. Bernadin’s knocked out his opponents three times. Both athletes started in the amateurs, and each fought in their respective state’s Golden Gloves tournament.

It’s a good, well-matched fight on paper, Torres said. But, he added, he’s confident that Bernadin has the advantage.

It’s “fortunate,” Torres said, that Bernadin has been a full-time athlete for two years. Unlike many boxers getting started in the pros, Bernadin can train full time.

There’s “no juggling a job, that’s a plus,” Torres said.

At this level, though, the purse won’t make Bernadin rich. He takes home between $2,000 and $2,750 per fight, Torres said, without disclosing all of Bernadin’s contract details.

Right now, Torres noted, it’s all about “maximizing James’ potential.” The next step, he hopes, is a shot at getting on the card of a ShoBox: The Next Generation event. That would put Bernadin one step closer to fighting for a world title.

But first, on Friday, he has to do what he’s done in every pro fight of his career to date: win.

Friday night’s King’s Promotions event features Khainell Wheeler (6-1) vs. Ryan Adams (8-4-1)in an eight-round super middleweight main event.

The show is at The Wind Creek Event Center, 77 Wind Creek Blvd., Bethlehem. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first bout will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $75, $100 and $150 and can be purchased here. Fans can also subscribe to FIGHT NIGHT LIVE and livestream the event here.