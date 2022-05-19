James Bernadin, (6-0-1, 4 KO), plans to “smoke” Kenny Robles, (9-1, X KO), Friday night at King’s Promotion’s World Class Championship boxing event in Philadelphia.

“If he lasts two rounds, I’ll be surprised,” Bernadin said this week.

The fight, the main event on the card — a first for Bernadin — is for the NBA Jr. Welterweight championship. It’s Bernadin’s first shot at a title, a major milestone in a boxer’s career.

Bernadin said it was “awesome” to be in the main event. “I feel like God opened a door.”

Damon Gonzales, president of the National Boxing Association, said he was looking forward to a “great, great fight and crowning a new champion.”

Despite taking the fight with on 16 days notice, Bernadin said he was more than ready. He’s been working on his strength, and the weight he’s added puts him at the 140-pounds he needs to face Robles.

Coach Will Torres, of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, said that Bernadin’s strength is one of his advantages over Robles. Also, “James has bigger punches,” Torres said. “I think he’s going to stop him, not go the distance.”

The fight is scheduled for eight, three-minute, rounds.

Torres won’t be in Bernadin’s corner this time due to long-planned family vacation — another first. Trainers CJ Potter and Dante Heard have stepped up for corner duty.

Bernadin said he was “really glad” his team was there for him. He also said he was grateful to Marshall Kauffman, founder of King’s Promotions, for the opportunity.

“I’ve been working so hard … starting to see the light,” Bernadin said.

Confident not only in his skills and strength, but in his path, Bernadin said that “everything (has been) for a reason. God had a plan.”

King’s Promotions World Class Championship Boxing will be on Friday, May 20, at 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia. Fights begin at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55-$150.

The event can also be watched, for a fee, on BXNG https://bxngtv.com/kingspromotions05202022/