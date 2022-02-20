Lancaster’s first win at Saturday night’s Amateur Boxing Show, hosted by Nye’s Gym, almost wasn’t.

At least, that’s how it sounded to the stunned, then shouting, fans and fighters for the few seconds it took for a ringside official to correct Dave Rose, the event’s announcer.

Javian Colon, 12, of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, faced, and soundly trounced, Dominic Silvestre, also 12, of Neutral Corner Boxing. It was the fourth match of the evening, and the first three boxers out of Lancaster lost by decision.

Colon (1-1), fighting out of the red corner, took the center of the ring, landed combos and got an eight count over Silvestre in the first round.

In round two, Colon threw multiple punches, connecting, and driving Silvestre onto the ropes and into the corner. Silvestre recovered, but Colon earned a second eight on him. The round ended with Colon landing a solid jab on Silvestre’s chin.

Three one-two combos by Colon tagged Silvestre and set the tone for round three, which found Silvestre in the corner at the final bell.

Rose collected the score sheets from the judges. Then came his announcement, “The winner, fighting out of the blue corner…”

Shouts of disbelief cut him off, as did a ringside official who waived him over.

“I’m so sorry, I apologize.” Rose said, then announced that the win went to the red corner — Colon.

Colon was “amazing,” coach Will Torres said, adding, “I’m surprised the fight wasn’t stopped. I’ve seen fights stopped for less.”

The victory was a strong contrast to a questionable decision against Lancaster Boxing’s Jasiir Johnson, (1-1). Johnson, 12, fought Aiden Cruz of Rock Ministries. Both fighters demonstrated some skill, but Johnson worked his jab from the start of round one to the first bell.

There was solid punch and counter punch between the two combatants in round two, but Cruz got a standing eight from the referee.

While Johnson appeared tired, and actually stumbled and slipped in round three, he held his own. The win, by decision, went to Cruz.

Torres said he was surprised by the call. Based on the reaction of the spectators and other coaches, he wasn’t the only one.

Each Lancaster gym that sent boxers to the competition, including Nye’s Gym and Jinji Boxing Club, got at least one win.

Nye’s Zeb Gregory (4-1) closed in fast on Marvin Smith of Knockout, landing audible punches. A hard straight right put Smith into an eight count.

After the round, physician Cathy Patrick checked and cleared Smith and the match continued.

Gregory maintained an open, aggressive, stance and threw sweeping rights and lefts at Smith that looked near-chaotic, but were effective. The referee stopped the fight in the second round, and Gregory claimed the win.

Recent Silver Gloves national champion Jaysonet Martinez, 14, (more than 12 fights, exact record unknown) proved to his hometown that he can fight, and can win.

Martinez trains at Jinji Boxing Club, under his coach and father, Jinji Martinez.

Climbing into the ring to face off against Cion Clemens, who trains at Loyal Boyz in Philadelphia, Jaysonet Martinez was met with cheers from the crowd. He did not disappoint.

With a combination of jabs and double jabs from the outside and then hard combos inside, Martinez had Clemens against the ropes at the end of rounds one and two. The game plan stayed in play in round three, with a double jab and a tight combo all hitting their mark and ending the bout.

Martinez’s win was the last for Lancaster on the night.

Israel Alvarado (more than 4 fights, exact record unknown), 17, also of Jinji, lost to Jose Torres of Reading Extreme Boxing club.

Earlier in the evening Miykha Murray, 10, and Jordan Branch, 26, lost their debut fights.

Chris Gomez (1-2) was paired with the much-taller Davion Quinn, from Maryland. Gomez had good head movement, which he needed, and tried to get to the inside to mix things up. In the end, Quinn’s height and reach won him the fight.

Murray, Branch and Gomez all train at Nye’s gym.

“All four of my guys were too wound up and got tired,” coach and gym owner Terry Nye said.

But, Nye noted, overall he was pleased with the event.

The amateur show, also known as a club show because, while sanctioned by USA Boxing it doesn’t affect rankings, was sold out, according Nye. It was also the first time one of his events was available on pay-per-view.