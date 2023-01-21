James Bernadin earned a hard-hitting victory over Clay Burns on Friday night at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.

The win, by unanimous decision (60-54, three judges) is just the latest for Bernadin (10-0-1). He remains undefeated and, apparently, indefatigable.

The lightweight fight went six full rounds.

Reached by phone, Bernadin said he was “comfortable” every round. He felt “amazing” the day after the fight, he said. His conditioning held out, as did his winning streak.

The game plan going in to the ring was to stop Burns, if possible. But Burns (10-16-2) has a reputation to maintain — he’s only been knocked out once — and he brought that mentality into the ring, Bernadin said.

“I wanted him to work and then catch him in between,” Bernadin said.

But Burns “kept his hands glued to his head,” and no opening presented, according to Bernadin.

“We dominated — the score cards show it,” said coach Will Torres, of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, where Bernadin trains.

“That kid was extremely durable — tough as nails,” Torres said of Burns. “It’s hard to stop a guy who’s there to survive.”

Torres also said that it was good to compete against someone who committed to staying in the fight. That level of competition gave Bernadin more experience, a better chance to grow than in previous fights.

“I give mad respect (to Burns),” Bernadin said. “He took a lot of shots — a lot of damage — and he took it.”

“It felt like it was more like sparring,” because of the sheer number of punches and combos he threw, Bernadin said. But, for a decisive win, he said, “I didn’t have to knock anyone out — not everyone’s gonna go down like that.”

Bernadin’s latest triumph took place in a ShoBox: The New Generation event, a Showtime production. It was Bernadin’s first time on a ShoBox card.