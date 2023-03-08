It took 100 years, but the National Golden Gloves Tournament is finally coming to Pennsylvania.

On May 8, Golden Gloves champions representing 30 regional franchises will face off at Harrah’s Casino in Chester in the 2023 National Golden Gloves Tournament. The historic, week-long event is sanctioned by USA Boxing.

“It’s just an amazing feat for Pennsylvania because it’s the 100th anniversary of the Gloves,” said Jamil Ali, president of the Mid-Atlantic Boxing Committee. What makes it even sweeter, Ali said, is that this year the event is back as an Olympic Trials qualifier.

So, for the first time in decades, boxers can take a shot at proving not just that they are the best in their bracket — but maybe get a chance to go for the gold.

There are specific qualifications to enter the tournament as an Olympic Trials hopeful. To compete in one of the 20 weight classes, athletes must be Open class and at least 18 years old on the first day of their local competition.

The Golden Gloves tournament season begins with local qualifying events. In Lancaster boxers first fight in the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Tournament. Champions advance to the regionals — traditionally Philadelphia vs. Central — and then states.

Locally, one boxer has the credentials to go for the Olympic trials.

Alaak Deu (7-3) debuted in the 2019 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament. He won, decisively.

Last year, the HVAC technician made it to the state level. Fighting at 125 pounds, he lost to Danny Bodish (60-plus fights, exact record unknown.)

Deu, age 23, trains at Lancaster City Boxing Academy under coach Will Torres.

“I feel great,” Deu said, adding he was, “super excited … anxious to fight.”

He’s been staying active at the gym, he said, and “puttin’ in the hours.”

Lots of hours. Deu said that all he does is work and train — and stay away from sweets so he can maintain weight.

“I don’t get tired of it,” Deu said. “I’d rather put my time in here than anywhere else.”

Torres entered Deu in the Golden Gloves this year with the goal of making it to nationals. Torres pointed out that, with the event near Philadelphia, all Pennsylvania boxers would have an advantage. Travel time and expenses would be less, and the boxers fresher when the fights begin.

Coach Barry Stumpf, of Fine-frock& Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, has been coaching boxers, both locally and for national teams, for almost 50 years. He put on Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves shows in Lancaster for almost 30 years and served as a board member for the Pennsylvania franchise.

“There are a lot of changes,” Stumpf said, but added that he’s “so excited for nationals in Pennsylvania.”

One significant change: The Pennsylvania franchise is now run by former pro heavyweight Dan Mullarkey. Mullarkey, of Must Fight Boxing Club in Upper Darby, is also president of the board, which has multiple new members.

“It’s unbelievable,” Mullarkey said. “It’s great because I bid to get it to Pennsylvania this year — the 100th year.”

Mullarkey said the event should bring in 600 to 700 athletes, and boost the economy through food, entertainment and hotel revenue.

Mullarkey himself won the Regional Golden Gloves championship in 1995.

The Golden Gloves was first held in Chicago, in 1923, when Arch Ward, the sports editor of a Chicago newspaper, put together an amateur boxing tournament.

The Gloves came to Pennsylvania— Philadelphia, naturally — in 1932, John DiSanto said. DiSanto founded and maintains phillyboxinghistory.com and referenced newspaper articles he’s archived.

That event went statewide in 1976, according to Chuck Hasson, a boxing historian and author of several books on boxing, and co-author of, “Philadelphia’s Boxing Heritage.”

It didn’t take long for Lancaster boxers to jump into the championship ring.

In 1982, 165-pounder Leonard Pelsinski, who trained with Stumpf, went to nationals in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Rodriguez, fighting at 119 pounds, brought championship belts home to Lancaster in 1986 and 1987.

Deu intends to do the same. “I’m excited, really excited to represent Lancaster and Lancaster City Boxing Academy,” he said. “I think I’m gonna take it all the way this year.”

2 boxers on card at Central Pa. tourney

The first bouts of the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves are on Saturday at the Eagles Club in Lebanon. For the 16 boxers from four Lancaster gyms that have registered for the tournament, it’s the start of a road that can lead to central, regional and state championships. But, at press time, only two Lancaster athletes were scheduled to fight. Matching boxers is a process that takes into account age, weight, division and experience. At Saturday’s show, the final fight of the night looks to be a great matchup. Heavyweight Shakur (Jahsaan) Greaves, (0-3), who trains in Lancaster at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center will face Aaron McCuller, (1-2), of Harrisburg’s Cameron Street Boxing Club. Greaves, age 21, is fighting in the Golden Gloves for the first time, and he plans to win. He switched from training at Jinji’s Boxing Club to Finefrock & Stumpf about five months ago and is “definitely getting a lot of work,” he said. When he started boxing three years ago, he didn’t spar with people in his weight class much, he said. “I got tired (during fights)” Greaves said. He wasn’t getting the work he needed to build his stamina. According to coach Ricky Clark, who trains McCuller, Greaves will have his work cut out for him. McCuller drives to the gym from Pottsville almost every day. The 27-year-old is “kinda quick,” especially for his size, Clark said. “He’s one of the most talented heavyweights I’ve seen, for a big guy,” Clark said. Clark also mentioned, chuckling, that he and coach Stumpf know each other and both have “40 plus years in the biz.” Recently, the heavyweights from Cameron Street have been beating those from Finefrock & Stumpf, Clark said. Greaves said he plans to turn around his record on Saturday, and win “by boxing (and) listening to my coaches.” Coaches and boxers often call their teams family, but for Thomas Rodriguez, (0-2) it’s literally true. Thirteen-year-old Rodriguez is part of the team at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory. So is his sister, Erika Rodriguez (2-2), who is 19. Thomas Rodriguez will square off against Kenneth Collazo (unattached, record unknown) in an Intermediate bout, fighting 1.5-minute rounds. Coach Boaz Gregory describes Thomas Rodriguez as light on his feet, with a lot of movement. He’s been training for about a year — in contrast to his skateboarding, which he’s six years into. Thomas Rodriguez is “not nervous” about the tournament fight, he said. “As long as I know I’m doing my best, I’m okay,” he said. “Whether you win or lose, you know you’re better than before,” Rodriguez said, then added, “but you do want to win.” A win on Saturday could mean fighting again as the tournament progresses, depending on the depth of the bracket. A loss means waking up the next morning more experienced, but out of this particular fight. Of the 14 other Lancaster boxers, two are on the bout sheet for the March 25 event, and four for the April 1. MORE: Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament returns to Lebanon County for the first time in decades MORE: President of Mid-Atlantic Boxing Committee, Jamil Ali, ranked as No. 1 boxing official in nation