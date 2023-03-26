Minutes after he climbed out of the ring on Saturday, and sporting his new championship belt, Christian Dejesus hugged Barry Stumpf.

“Thanks, coach!” the young boxer exclaimed, sweaty and grinning.

Dejesus (4-1) won the 119-pound junior championship in the first fight of the night, against Noah Rivera (3-1) of Ground Zero Boxing Club, at the 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves.

Two fights later Trenton Dunning, who like Dejesus also trains at Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, was scooped up bridal style by teammate Adonis Michael Johnson.

“I just got married to the ring!” Dunning said with a laugh as the team goofed around, celebrating its second victory of the night.

The win, over Michael Diaz Acevedo (1-2) of Indio’s Boxing Gym, put Dunning, 28, at 3-0.

Dunning got a late start in the sport, and has only been boxing for a year. But his hard-hitting, never-back-down style made for a great show Saturday. Acevedo had the height and reach, and tried to use it in round one. But Dunning hunched into a hard shell — looking like a throwback to the past — closed in and landed body and head shots that connected.

He landed them hard, based on the thuds that sounded out through the ropes and into the crowd.

Acevedo found some rhythm in round two, coming out fast and using his jab. Dunning brought a little more fury, but the round didn’t secure his victory.

“Go Red, you need this round!” one spectator yelled at Acevedo when the bell sounded for round three.

He didn’t get it. But he stayed in the game despite Dunning’s hooks and uppercuts — including a shot that nailed Acevedo on the chin just as the final bell rang.

“He did not quit, I’ll give him that,” Dunning said of Acevedo’s performance.

Dunning said he felt good about the victory. In future fights he said he plans to do more with his head — like move it. But, he has confidence in his hooks. The ones that landed, he said, “connected, felt right.”

“I gave it everything and hoped it was enough,” Dunning said.

It was — not just to win but to advance and fight for the 132-pound sub-novice championship April 1.

Meanwhile, Dejesus may have earned his first championship, but said he’d like to go further in his next fight.

He wants to use his jabs more, he said, and move around better.

“Thank God he’s an athlete,” Stumpf said, adding, “he could have lost his legs.”

Dejesus had to cut three pounds in 24 hours to make weight. When a boxer cuts that fast, they get tired and can’t keep their legs under them. It shows in the fight.

According to Stumpf, Dejesus will get his chance to both go further, and land another championship, at the 2023 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Regional Tournament on April 15.

The 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament championships are set for this Saturday, April 1, at St. Luke’s Sports Center, 3323 7th St., Whitehall. Tickets are available at the door for $30, general admission, and $40 ringside.

According to Mike Cerminaro, organizer and franchise holder of the Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves, there has been a time change. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the first bell is at 2 p.m.