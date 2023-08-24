True to their word, Buddy Mellott and Boaz Gregory, who run Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory, are putting on another club show, this Saturday.

The two took over the former Nye’s Boxing Gym from previous owner Terry Nye in June 2022. At that time they committed to producing multiple local club shows.

The Saturday event, which is sanctioned by USA Boxing, gives local and regional fighters of all ages a chance to get in the ring, get more experience, and learn the ropes of competition in bouts that are fairly low-stakes.

A win or a loss at a sanctioned club show counts towards an athlete’s record, but does not affect their national rank or ability to compete in national tournaments.

For the local fighters, representing Nye’s by Mellott & Gregory, Stick ‘n’ Move in York and Benchmark in Lancaster, plus several gyms from Harrisburg and Reading, it’s a chance to fight in front of friends and family.

For local boxing fans, it’s a chance to support local gyms and see some of the talented amateur boxers that train in, and represent, Lancaster.

Saturday’s card had 10 bouts at press time, including two female matchups. Halfway through the evening, Thomas Rodriguez (3-2 in April), a 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion, will face Randy Ceballos (record unknown) of Reading.

Rodriguez, 13, trains at Nye’s by Mellott & Gregory and is also a locally known skateboarder.

The Nye’s by Mellott & Gregory’s club show will be at the gym, 1130 Marshall Ave., Lancaster, on Saturday. General admission tickets are $25 and ringside are $40. The first bell is at 7:30 p.m. Food will be available to purchase.