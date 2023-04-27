Boxing fans spoiling for live fights will have their chance to see some this weekend.

The team at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory is putting on a club show Saturday in Lancaster. Coach and matchmaker Buddy Mellott said the card features about 15 bouts between amateur boxers.

In addition to the nine boxers from Nye’s by Mellott & Gregory, five other boxers from three Lancaster gyms will also compete at the event. At press time, Bench Mark Program, Ground Zero Boxing Club and Jinji Boxing Club were all set to represent in the ring. Boxers from York, Reading and Harrisburg are also scheduled to appear.

The show is sanctioned by the USA Boxing Mid-Atlantic region, and a win or loss will count in a boxer’s official record. However, the results will not affect a boxer’s rank with USA Boxing.

This is the fourth time that Mellott, along with coach, trainer and business partner Boaz Gregory, will put on a club show under the gym’s new name and management. Longtime coach and gym owner Terry Nye retired in June 2022.

Gregory said that the goal is to put on a local show every two to three months. It takes, “two months and many hours of work” to plan one, he said.

“It’s a lot,” Mellott said. “I’m on the phone a lot and it (the bout sheet) changes a lot.”

But, they do it to keep their fighters busy, both Gregory and Mellott said.

Putting together and executing a good event also “helps pull the boxing world together as a community,” Mellott said.

Saturday’s night of fights will be held at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Mellott & Gregory, 1130 Marshall Ave., Lancaster. First bell is at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, general admission, and $40 for ringside. Food by Island Mix will be available for purchase.