James Bernadin (9-0-1) sustained his winning streak on Saturday, defeating Alaska’s William Parra Smith (4-13-1) via ref stoppage (TKO) in round two, as promised.

According to King’s Promotions, which represents Bernadin and also put on the show, Bernadin landed an overhand right that cut Smith above his left eye. The bout was stopped, and Bernadin proved, again, that he’s just getting started.

Bernadin is now ranked No. 22 in the United States in the super lightweight division.

“I definitely enjoy ending the year on a high note,” Bernadin said of his latest win.

Will Torres, who coaches Bernadin at Lancaster City Boxing Academy, said that the next match, a ShoBox: The Next Generation event scheduled for Jan. 20, is a step-up fight.

However, to date, no one has agreed to step into the ring with Bernadin that night.