The boxers are matched, the tickets are on sale, and the fight fans are excited. The 2022 central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament starts Saturday.

But, for the first time in almost 30 years, not in Lancaster.

Lancaster will be represented, with three local gyms sending boxers to Dickson City to compete. Sadly, however, there will be no Golden Gloves event in the city this year.

“I can’t do it,” coach Barry Stumpf said, then repeated himself, shaking his head, “I just can’t do it.”

Stumpf, of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, has been coaching boxers, both locally and for national teams, for 48 years. He’s organized the local Golden Gloves event for nearly that long.

Raising a wrapped hand — Stumpf had hand surgery two weeks ago — he gestured at his shoulder, too.

“My body needed fixed, man,” he said of another procedure in January. “Shoulder surgery … it had to be done.”

While Stumpf has both a board of directors (Finefrock & Stumpf is a nonprofit) and solid coaches in his gym, there was no one he thought could take over the local Gloves.

“They have no idea what it takes to put a show on,” Stumpf said, referring to anyone who questioned his decision this year.

Amateur boxing is primarily a sport for school-aged kids and young adults. But, unlike other competitive sports, there are no schools or booster clubs to help with funding and organizing events.

In addition to securing a venue — the Golden Gloves has been at Lancaster Catholic for the past several years — there are fees paid to the Gloves franchise, finding and paying officials from refs to doctors and judges, and meeting safety and regulatory requirements set by both the state and, for sanctioned events, USA Boxing.

Then there’s matching the boxers — a process that takes into account age, weight, division and experience.

The Lancaster show, in more recent years the first qualifier on the journey to matches at the regional and state levels, is one of the few local shows. An annual event, it’s been the only reliable time that Lancaster boxers get to compete in front of a home crowd.

There are occasional club shows, including one at Nye’s Gym earlier this year. But the Golden Gloves, while not currently a ranking tournament, has the prestige that comes with a 99-year history.

A chance to fight, and win, a Gloves championship match is a resume builder and a source of pride. Over the years Lancaster has sent multiple regional champions to state, now named Dan Mullarkey’s Pennsylvania Golden Gloves after a change in franchise ownership last year.

A win at state means a shot at a national championship.

Local coaches Will Torres of Lancaster City Boxing Academy and Jinji Martinez of Jinji Boxing Club both took boxers to weigh in and register for this year’s tournament, giving them that shot.

So did Stumpf.

“I will die doing the Golden Gloves,” he said.

Of the five boxers who train at Finefrock & Stumpf, three have been matched. But, they aren’t scheduled to compete until the April 16 qualifiers.

One, 10-year-old Victor Dieppa (1-1), will face Amir Bernadin (2-1) who trains at Lancaster City. The pee wee bout kicks off the show that night.

Also on that card are Gilbert Claudio (0-1) and Michael Johnson (4-1). Both are with Stumpf.

The final Lancaster boxer scheduled to fight on April 16 is Alaak Deu (5-0). Deu, who made it to the Golden Gloves state finals several years ago, trains with coach Torres at Lancaster City. It will be Deu’s first open class fight.

The sole boxer representing Lancaster on April 9 is Jinji Boxing Club’s Roniel “Ronnie” Del Rosario (2-1). Del Rosario made it to the national in the Silver Gloves tournament in February.

“It’s sad that this year there was no Golden Gloves here in Lancaster,” Martinez said. “We can only hope that things get better and we definitely have it next year.”

“The Golden Glove will be back next year,” Stumpf said, adding, “it’s the 100-year anniversary.”

The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Central District tournament begins Saturday at Ganetti Manor, 1505 Main Ave., Dickson City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. For more information call 570-383-0206.