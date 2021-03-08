On March 8, 1971, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali fought for the boxing heavyweight championship. Both fighters were undefeated at the time of the bout, which was the first of three between the two great boxers.

Frazier, who knocked Ali down with a left hook in the 15th round, won by unanimous decision.

For Ali, it was just his third fight following a 2 1/2 year absence from the sport after being stripped of his title for refusing induction into the service during the Vietnam war.

The bout, which was held at Madison Square Garden and dubbed the "Fight of the Century," was the first of three bouts between the two boxers.

Ali won the other two bouts two bouts (Super Fight II in 1974 and the Thrilla in Manilla in 1975).