FILE - Joe Frazier stands over Muhammad Ali in the 15th round of their boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this March 8, 1971, file photo. They fought for 15 rounds, furiously at times, with Frazier moving forward in a crouch throwing big left hooks while Ali shot out fast jabs and right hands to counter him coming in.(AP Photo/File)

On March 8, 1971, Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali fought for the boxing heavyweight championship. Both fighters were undefeated at the time of the bout, which was the first of three between the two great boxers.

Frazier, who knocked Ali down with a left hook in the 15th round, won by  unanimous decision. 

For Ali, it was just his third fight following a 2 1/2 year absence from the sport after being stripped of his title for refusing induction into the service during the Vietnam war.

The bout, which was held at Madison Square Garden and dubbed the "Fight of the Century," was the first of three bouts between the two boxers.

Ali won the other two bouts two bouts (Super Fight II in 1974 and the Thrilla in Manilla in 1975).

