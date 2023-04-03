Four wins at Saturday’s 2023 Central Pennsylvania Golden Gloves tournament at St. Luke's Sports Center in Whitehall, including a walkover and a stoppage, equal four new Lancaster champions.

It was a particularly good night to be a Gregory. Brothers Boaz and Zeb Gregory train at Nye’s Boxing Gym by Boaz & Gregory, and both won their fights.

Zeb Gregory (7-0) went head-to head with Dominic Parker in a 165-pound novice match. Boaz Gregory, who both coaches and trains at Nye’s by Boaz & Gregory, said his brother didn’t miss a step.

“He did great,” coach Gregory said. “Kept the pressure on the guy. … The fight was stopped early in the third round.”

It was the redemption Zeb Gregory, age 23, wanted after last year’s Pennsylvania Golden Gloves. A loss by judges’ decision, with fewer judges than required to fairly judge a bout, marred Zeb’s undefeated status. The loss wasn’t official, because of the mixup with the officials, but it stopped Zeb from advancing.

By contrast, this year, “he went in and had a clean fight,” Boaz said. Boaz admits his performance wasn’t nearly as smooth. Facing Jaden Tucker, of Allentown’s Show Stoppers boxing gym, in a 176-pound matchup, he managed to go the distance and win.

“It was pretty exhausting,” Boaz said.

At weigh-in, Boaz was given an hour to cut four pounds or be disqualified. “I had to run for half an hour just to make weight,” Boaz said. He made weight, but the fast cut took a toll. “It was a battle just to stay on my feet,” Boaz said.

The Gregorys, and as many as five other Lancaster boxers, will head to regionals to do battle with Philly boxers at Harrah's Casino in Chester on April 15.

Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center’s Shakur (Jahsaan) Greaves (2-3) ended his losing streak at the March 11 qualifiers. On Saturday, fighting at 275 pounds, he beat Julien Curenton who trains at Wolf’s Den Boxing. Greaves got the belt and a shot at a regional championship.

Teammate Trenton Dunning won in a match bout (non-qualifying) after his official opponent dropped out of the tournament. Dunning (3-0), fighting at 132 pounds, will also advance to regionals.

Tyler Stab (0-4, 135 pounds), of Nye’s by Boaz and Gregory and Adonis Michael Johnson (4-4) of Finefrock & Stumpf both lost Saturday in their first fights of the tournament.

“Fighters fight, fighters train, that’s all we can do,” Boaz Gregory said of Stab’s next steps. “He keeps improving.”

“I’m proud of this young team,” coach Barry Stumpf, of Finefrock & Stumpf, said of his boxers.

Dejesus, Dunning celebrate Golden Gloves tournament wins Minutes after he climbed out of the ring on Saturday, and sporting his new championship belt, Christian Dejesus hugged Barry Stumpf.