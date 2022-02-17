At the state and regional levels, Martinez walked over — advanced without having to fight. Opponents dropped out — one of them was in a car accident on the way to the fights.

That left only the national level. Martinez was, he said, “nervous and not nervous.... I was ready and really excited. I wanted to win.”

Three one-minute rounds later, he did. Reflecting on the last two years of his athletic journey, Martinez described why boxing is now at the top of his list of sports.

“Boxing is a solo sport; you can’t blame the team,” he said. “You lose — your fault; you win — your fault!”

But, he noted, it’s more fun that way.

‘Give it all I got’

Boxing may not be a team sport, but the training component is. Jinji’s Boxing, in fact, sent multiple athletes to the Silver Gloves, and one other made it to the nationals.

Roniel “Ronnie” Del Rosario, 16, made his debut at the tournament. He, too, walked over at the state level. It was at regionals that he “finally got to fight, to give it all I got,” he said.

And what he had was “madness,” anger that had led to fights on multiple occasions. But boxing, he said, helps him control it. He can “release everything into the bags.”

Del Rosario came to boxing via the Bench Mark Program, a Lancaster nonprofit that helps underserved youth by providing “positive gym spaces where they feel safe, understood and empowered,” according to its website.

At Bench Mark, the gym space had both weights and bags. Del Rosario (2-1) ignored the weights and went for the bags, every day, he said. One of the coaches taught him how to hit the bag correctly, so he wouldn’t hurt his hands.

Soon he started heading upstairs, to Jinji’s, two days a week. He did so well, improving both his boxing skills and his grades — he’s now a junior at McCaskey— that Benchmark sponsored his gym dues, and he was able to box every day.

“The scholarship … I was so excited,” Del Rosario said. “It felt amazing, a little accomplished.”

After eight months of serious training, he entered the Silver Gloves. His first time in the ring he felt like, “this is what I’ve been waiting for!”

“He was amazing to watch.” Jessica Martinez said, then laughed and shared that Del Rosario growled when he was in the corner.

A second win at regionals earned Del Rosario a spot at nationals. There, he fought a “very tough ... seasoned” opponent, according to Jinji Martinez. Del Rosario lost the match.

Losing “felt horrible,” Del Rosario said, but added that he feels better now and is looking forward to more.

‘I believed in myself’

Jerimiah “Drip” Munoz, (32-13), of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, is more objective about losing in the finals. Currently ranked No. 1 by USA Boxing at 119 pounds in the Junior Men’s Division, Munoz went up in weight to 125 and won five bouts to compete in the finals, where he lost by decision.

Both he and his coach, Will Torres, thought the judges made a bad call. But, the McCaskey sophomore said, “in the sport of boxing ... it doesn’t always go your way.”

Because the Silver Gloves are prestigious, but don’t earn an athlete points, the loss did not affect Munoz’s rank.

And after winning a Silver Gloves championship in 2021, Javian Matias (7-3) could have been discouraged with this year’s results. He won his semifinal bout, but lost in the finals.

The 9-year-old, who’s in fourth grade at George Washington Elementary School, said he was “super confident, had the courage to do it, and I believed in myself.”

As for his loss? “I trained as hard as I could to be where I am, ”Matias said.

Then, thoughtfully, he added, “It is what it is. If (I) get mad about one thing, it might discourage me and I might be less confident. So, (I) didn’t get mad.”