TYSON HOLYFIELD

Mike Tyson bites into the ear of Evander Holyfield in the third round of their WBA Heavyweight match Saturday, June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

 JACK SMITH

On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear twice during their championship boxing bout. Tyson was disqualified due to the action by referee Mills Lane and Holyfield, who actually lost a piece of his ear, was declared the winner. 

Here is video of the bout. The first biting incident is at the 6-minute mark.

Here's another video of the bite at 47 seconds along with Tyson talking about the incident.

