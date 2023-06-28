On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear twice during their championship boxing bout. Tyson was disqualified due to the action by referee Mills Lane and Holyfield, who actually lost a piece of his ear, was declared the winner.

Here is video of the bout. The first biting incident is at the 6-minute mark.

Here's another video of the bite at 47 seconds along with Tyson talking about the incident.

Mike Tyson bites a part of Evander Holyfield’s ear off 26 years ago today in Las Vegas. Still one of the most bizarre endings to a fight you’re ever see #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/BL0VZefnV7 — Dan Frost (@DannyBoyFrost) June 28, 2023