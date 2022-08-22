After two and a half years of ups and downs -- both in the ring and out -- Jasiah Ortiz, 15, is back on top.

The very top.

At USA Boxing’s 2022 National Junior Olympics tournament last month in Wichita, Kansas, Ortiz (33-8) triumphed in the Junior division, earning a gold and the number one ranking in the 145-pound weight class.

The hard-earned victory came after losing on the first day of the 2021 tournament.

Ortiz also suffered a painful loss at USA Boxing’s 2021 National Championships in December. Will Torres of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, Ortiz’s coach, said a combination of “awful calls” and a two-point deduction due to Ortiz’s braids slipping out from his headgear lead to the disappointing split decision.

The 2019 Junior Olympic bronze Ortiz won was multiple years, fights and a global pandemic in the past.

Ortiz wanted a win bad, Torres said.

Spring and early summer were spent training hard, including “top-notch sparring, road work, weekend work, traveling,” Torres said.

Ortiz, who also works at Urban Air, stepped up his focus and took training camp more seriously, he said. He added morning runs before training.

Ortiz said he also prepared mentally. “I talked to myself: ‘I’m gonna win. I trained for this.’

“I guess it helped,” he said, apparently competing for understatement of the year.

Lancaster boxers who went to the Junior Olympics From Lancaster City Boxing Academy Mila Torres, 8, 50-pounds, won by walk over Major Seth, 8, 50-pounds, took home silver Myles Simpson, 10, 70-pounds, won his first fight and lost a split decision in the quarter finals Javian Matias, 9, 55-pounds, lost via split decision Jinji Boxing Club Chris “CJ” Lugo, (13-5), 60-pounds, Pee Wee division, took home bronze, #9 in class

He “dominated, absolutely dominated” in all three fights at the tournament, Torres said, including making a quick recovery from a minor injury in the first round of his second fight.

Opponent Izaiah Darden of Ohio, whose official record according to USA Boxing is 68-26, sprang up from a crouch and accidentally headbutted Ortiz, cutting his eye.

The fight continued, and the cut didn’t open up in the championship match. Torres credits his wife, Isabel Torres, for her skills in the corner.

Ortiz earned the top spot “in amazing fashion,” Jamil Ali, president of the USA Boxing’s Middle Atlantic Association, said.

All three bouts went to Ortiz, unanimously.

“I was so proud of him,” Ali said. “He represented Lancaster as well as the Middle Atlantic Association.”

Ortiz’s triumph makes him the second top-ranked boxer at Lancaster City Boxing Academy. Teammate Jerimiah Munoz (30-13), a bantamweight, hit number one in December when he won USA Boxing’s 2021 National Championships.

Despite losing in the quarterfinals at the Junior Olympics, Munoz maintained his rank and his chance to train with the Junior National Team in October.

“Success breeds success,” Michael Campbell, USA Boxing’s manager of operations and events, said.

It’s not unusual for a gym to have several top-ranked boxers, according to Campbell. It is, however, less common in smaller communities, like Lancaster.

“It comes down to coaching and dedication,” he said, adding that he was “pretty proud” of coach Torres. “He’s a super dude.”

Lancaster also has the advantage of being close to “large and diverse areas and (boxing) styles” Campbell pointed out.

The “road work” Torres referenced points to his leveraging of Lancaster’s geography. Torres and his team routinely travel to spar in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Harrisburg, Bethlehem and Allentown.

When athletes “get all that exposure in gyms, (they are) more well prepared when they get to nationals,” Campbell said.

At home, in his city gym, Ortiz worked the heavy bag, tossing out light jabs before throwing out one that finished with an audible snap. Then he went for a hook, demonstrating the body shots he used to wear out his competitors in July.

The wins, and the jump in ranking, “felt like I finally accomplished what I was trying to get,” he said.

Ortiz is the son of Claudine Torres and Jose Ortiz, and he has two brothers and two sisters, as well as a dog. The champion, who will be a sophomore at Hempfield this year, also talked about the future. He’s in the Junior Division now but will age up into USA Boxing’s more competitive Youth Division in December.

“This is just a step -- an eye opener,” Ortiz said. “I had to get over the hump and move forward.”

What does forward mean?

“More national tournament wins,” he said.