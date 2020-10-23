Conestoga Valley started both halves of football off with a bang, paving the way for a 31-7 win over Solanco.

Star of the game

Conestoga Valley took the early lead when Booper Johnson ran up the gut, and erupted right through the entire Solanco defense on his way to a 51-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, he wasted even less time, taking the handoff on the second play, weaving his way through the line, cutting to his right and darting down the right sideline for a 62-yard score.

Johnson added a third touchdown with a rugged 16-yard run, the final 5 yards of which featured the senior running back plowing three would-be tacklers and into the end zone.

Turning point

The Mules fumbled the ensuing kickoff after Johnson's first score, which CV's Jaiyell Plowden recovered at the 38-yard line. From there, the team moved the ball inside the Solanco 15, but two penalties stalled the drive, and the Buckskins settled for a 29-yard field goal from Nathan Heck.

Solanco put together a 13-play drive that consumed half of the first quarter. It included two fourth-down runs by quarterback Mason St. Clair, including a fake punt where he raced around the left end for 18 yards.

Later in the half, Conestoga Valley quarterback Macoy Kneisley rescued the Buckskins after penalties had put them in a fourth-and-long situation. On fourth down, Kneisley avoided the pass rush and found Zach Fisher on a fade pattern in the corner of the end zone.

Kneisley and Fisher connected again later in the half for a 31-yard pass down the left sideline on third-and-long, but yet again, a drive was interrupted by penalties. This time, the Buckskins came away with no points.

In all, penalties prevented CV from extending its lead as the team amassed 70 penalty yards on eight first-half penalties.

Solanco trimmed its deficit late in the first half after St. Clair converted his third fourth-down run of the half. He then lofted a pass down the right sideline to Elijah Cunningham for a score, closing the first-half scoring.